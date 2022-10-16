I was sad when I was chosen as oba of my town —Obalufon Abidiowu II

Culture enthusiast and businessman, His Royal Majesty Oba Adekunle Adesesan Adepoju, Obalufon Abidiowu II, is the Obalaaye (Owa Aaye-Ijumu) of Ejiyan-Ekiti. He told TUNDE ADELEKE the story of his life.

Kabiyesi, what were the attractions that made you leave the United States to come and ascendthe throne?

When my predecessor joined the ancestors in 2019, it didn’t cross my mind that I could be called upon. After the conclusion of the rites of passage, the search for a new Oba began. I was in America, I didn’t apply, and neither did I lobby to be appointed. I wouldn’t ordinarily have taken the risk because I have young children to look after and mentor. But there I was when they called to say that I was the one chosen by the Ifa oracle.

What then was your immediate reaction?

I was surprised and sad; sad because my young children still need attention. I told them I needed to consult and I consulted very widely.

What then were your findings?

Well, I found that it was a call I should not refuse; that refusal could have dire consequences. At that point, I had no option but to heed the call.

Sir, can you throw light on your family background?

I am Oba Adekunle Adesesan Adepoju, Abidiowu II, great-grandson of Obalufon Ogbogbodinrin, the third Ooni of Ife. I was born into the Abidiowu lineage in the early 60s. My father was the late Prince Olawumi Ayeni-Adepoju from Ile-Aje and my mother, the late Princess Akerejola Adepoju (nee Jegede-Apebiolooto) was from the Ejisun branch of the Onidasa Royal House of Ipoti-Ekiti. Abidiowu, our great-grandfather was the first Oba and founded Ile-Obalaaye. He had many wives at Ile-Aje. Among his descendants are the Baloguns, Ikupolokuns, and of course, Adepoju, my grandfather, and others.

What about your growing up?

My mother died in 1970. But before then, I grew up within the locality here and started early education at the Seventh-day Adventist Primary School, Ipoti-Ekiti. 1970 was a turning point in my life, because immediately after my mother’s demise, I left home for Lagos to join my aunt, Mrs. Oyelakin, Pa Adepoju’s second born. Her husband, Pa Oyelakin, was the headmaster of SDA Primary School, Abule-Oja in Yaba area of Lagos. I continued my primary education at SDA Pry School, Abule-Oja where I had mates like Femi Jegede and Idowu Jegede, my cousin, both of whom are residents in the USA now, but not related. Idowu Jegede was a year my junior then. There were other mates like Niyi Olomojobi, Abike Olomojobi and others I cannot remember now. You know when a child has lost one of the parents or both, he or she would be moving from one relative to the other. There I was till 1975 when I returned home. But Pa Adepoju didn’t take kindly to my returning home; he asked what I came back to do, and sent me back again to my cousin, Mr. Taye Ogbeide, elder brother to the late Chief Idowu Ogbeide, founder and CEO of Davog Organisation.

I stayed with Mr. Ogbeide till 1978 before I went to Aquinas College, Akure, living with Uncle Caleb Adepoju, an architect. I was there till the early 90s before going to Japan where I spent eight solid years.

So, what happened after life in Japan?

When I came back to Nigeria, I set up a photo laboratory in Ibadan with modern equipment brought from Japan, the first of its kind in Ibadan. But somehow, because of the Nigerian factor, the business eventually collapsed, a situation that pushed me to America before I came back to Nigeria in 2009 with my children so they can get acquainted with the culture of my people.





In 2017, I took my children back to America finally. And in 2019, when Obalaaye Ikupolokun joined his ancestors, the throne became vacant. I was consequently approached in 2020 when the process to choose the new Obalaaye began; they called to tell me that I was the one chosen by the oracle.

What about your career?

In 1975 while in Lagos, Prince Dekola Jegede, my mother’s brother, obtained the entrance form of Mayflower School, Ikenne, for me. A day before the exam, the man I was staying with said he could not lay his hands on the slip that was to admit me into the exam hall. Since I couldn’t write the exam at Ebute Metta where my centre was, I had to come back to the village. But Pa Adepoju sent me back with a letter to Mr. Taiwo Ogbeide, who was then living at 4, John Street, Off Post Office Road, Mushin where he was practising as a draughtsman. I got there on January 4, 1976, and commenced my apprenticeship the following day. Having completed my apprenticeship, I got a job exactly a year after the commencement of training, with Rajendram & Associates, based in Broad Street, Lagos. Rajendram was a Colombo Sri Lankan and was one of the earliest architects in Nigeria; he designed so many projects, including the General Hospital, Lagos, and other projects across the country, including some in Maiduguri. I also worked with Architect Binitie, a Benin man, based in Ikeja.

Finally, I came back home in December 1977, and I met my uncle, Architect Adepoju. He asked what I was doing and I told him. He said I should come and meet him in Akure. He thought that I had to go back to school, wondering why Pa Adepoju could not send my father to school. He related a story of how my father was sent to Otun-Ekiti on foot by Pa Adepoju to collect money when he was schooling at Ihie, somewhere in Igboland , and came home for school fees. According to him, my dad joyfully obliged without complaint. He said even though, my dad didn’t get the money, he, however, trekked from Ipoti to Otun as there was no vehicular transport.

He then promised that for what my father did, wherever I wanted to go in life, he was determined to see me through. So, that was how I went to meet him in Akure. I sat for the entrance examination into Aquinas College, Akure, but I was not picked.

The man that lost the Mayflower exam slip was also to give me a note to the principal of Ipoti High School, the late Chief G. A. Aina. I came home to give the letter to Chief Aina. After reading it, he asked whether I knew what the content was and I said ‘no’. He then read it to me.

What the man wrote was that the principal should be careful with me, warning him that should he give me admission, I would destabilize the school because, according to him, I was a truant. Chief Aina then said the man who recommended me had said I should not be admitted.

How did you take that?

When I heard this, I broke down in tears. It was on a Friday morning. By Saturday evening, Architect Adepoju came from Akure to seek me out and met me at home. He told me that Mr. Enoch Dare, the principal of Aquinas College, Akure, had requested me to come and start school. He narrated how he met Mr. Dare and challenged him, accusing him of not admitting his brother who wrote the entrance exam into his school after he rejected his son on grounds of young age. He said at that point, Mr. Dare said he should go and bring me. That was how I became a student at Aquinas College.

Kabiyesi, can you tell me about your marriage?

My Uncle, Architect Adepoju’s wife’s younger cousin is the woman I married. The woman took my wife to stay with her around September 1986 or so; she was so young then.

My uncle took her to America while I was in Japan. So, I wanted to marry someone else, a native of Akure. The lady was, however, impregnated by her pastor. I asked the mother when I got to know; she felt so bad and disappointed. She said she didn’t know anything about it; that the man was their church pastor.

Shortly after, another uncle of mine and his wife, living in America, called me. Though I missed the call, I didn’t return it. They called again another day and I told them that I knew they called me, but I was just not interested in calling them back. But for God, they could easily have told me off without telling me what was in their mind. The wife asked me whether I was married and I said ‘no’. She then suggested I should come and marry my elder uncle’s wife’s cousin because they didn’t want her to marry an American. At first, I felt somehow, wondering why such a thought could ever cross their minds. I then told them to allow me to pray about it.

Yes, I prayed and I was told not to decline, that if I did, the consequences might be very unpleasant. At that point, I called America that I was ready. One thing led to another and we had our first child.

Today, I thank God I listened to Him, and I am grateful to those who deemed it right and worked it out.

What do you detest in people?

What I detest is lying. I hate people not being straightforward or people who do eye service. I have a strong abhorrence for such.

I learned a lesson from the Japanese. While in Japan, my boss would be watching what I was doing for about 10 minutes without me knowing. He knows what you are supposed to produce in a day. He could travel for a whole week and come back to check how you fared without supervision. Once he finds you upright in that regard, he won’t bother to supervise you again. He would believe that you can do well without him around.

The day I was leaving, he cried, asking me to bring him another person like me as a replacement. So, I learned that lesson from him. So, anybody doing eye service, I don’t like him.

What are your likes?

Truthfulness, love for fellow human beings, and pursuing their good. Let all your steps be geared towards bettering the lot of others.

Can you recall any sad day, sir?

Two instances: The day my mother died. I was in school playing football when they came to call me in the morning. I remember I was crying the day she was leaving for the hospital, saying she shouldn’t go.

The second was the state of affairs between Arc. Adepoju who sought my success, my well-being. My uncle loved me so much. If anything happened, I was the one he would ask and it was my explanation he would believe. And, if for any reason, I lied, I would still go to him and confess. What happened between us saddened me. I was so touched that I told God that if I knew about the incident that happened, He should give me perpetual setbacks; otherwise, He should reward me with what He felt I deserved.

How do you relax?

I don’t go anywhere. In the evening, I take a stroll and when it’s time, I sleep. Here, there’s no relaxation centre. And in any case, I don’t indulge in such, even in America. That’s my life. One thing I like about how God made me is that I don’t imitate anyone. I practise self-discipline by constantly reviewing what I do. People may see you differently, but God sees and knows everything Himself.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE