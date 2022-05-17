I was robbed in 2019, will not allowed that happen in 2023 — Atiku

Former Vice President of Nigeria and 2019 Presidential candidate on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has insisted that he won the 2019 presidential election but was robbed by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said under no circumstance will that be allowed to repeat itself again in 2023 should the party give him the presidential ticket.

Atiku made the assertion in Kaduna on Tuesday night while he was addressing PDP delegates at the party secretariat.

The former VP pleaded with them to give him their votes again like they did assuring that he will not disappoint them.

According to him, if he becomes the president in 2023, he will invest in education, decisively address insecurity, and create employment for the youths among others.

The presidential hopeful also pledged to unite the country and give every part of the country a sense of belonging.





“I am here to again solicit your votes as you gave me in 2018. I won the 2019 presidential election squarely but was robbed of it, just like you people were robbed in Kaduna State using government power of incumbency. But we won’t allow a repeat of that again in 2023.

“I therefore appeal to you to elect correct and competent leaders. If I get the mandate of the party and emerge victorious in 2023, I will unite Nigerians and give every part of the country a sense of belonging.

“If elected president, I will invest in education, decisively address insecurity and provide employment to our youths, give me your votes and you won’t regret doing so,” he told the delegates.

Corroborating Alhaji Atiku’s position, former governor of Kaduna State, Alhaji Mohammed Ahmed Makarfi and the state party chairman, Hon Hassan Felix Hyet, in their separate speeches said, “We agree in totality that PDP won the 2019 general elections both at the national and Kaduna State but was denied victory. We pray it doesn’t repeat itself again in 2023.”

They assured that Kaduna delegates will do the needful during the primaries.