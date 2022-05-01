I was offered N25,000 to transport 10 bags of Indian Hemp ― Lagos driver

The driver of a bus in which ten bags of illicit drugs suspected to be Indian Hemp were recovered in Lagos State, Amodu Agbaje, has revealed that he was offered N25,000 to transport the illicit drugs from Iddo to Mushin.

Tribune Online reports that Agbaje was arrested by the operatives of the Rapid Response Squad while two other occupants of his vehicle escaped.

The state police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, in a statement said “the drugs, packed in ten sacks, were being conveyed in a Lagos colour commercial bus with registration number LND 995 XT from Iddo to a destination in Mushin.

“Luck, however, ran out on the suspects when vigilant Rapid Response Squad (RRS) operatives on routine patrol stopped the bus at about 0400hrs on April 29, 2022 at Stadium Bus Stop, Surulere.

While two occupants of the vehicle escaped, the driver, Amodu Agbaje, was apprehended. The arrested driver claimed he was offered Twenty-Five Thousand Naira (N25,000) to convey the drugs with street value of Three Million Naira (N3,000,000).”

He also stated that the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi, has directed the Commander RRS, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, to transfer the suspect and the exhibits to the Command Headquarters for further investigations.





YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

‘Officials initially offered to help but when the number of able-bodied citizens at the centre increased, they left us unattended to’

With the imminent disconnection of the SIM cards of Nigerian phone users who failed to enroll for the National Identification Number (NIN) registration, This report unearths the unsavoury treatment of persons with disabilities at NIMC enrolment centres in the six South-West states which is in disobedience of the provisions of the Disabilities Act and other laws.

Court Awards Nnamdi Kanu N1 Billion Over Invasion Of His Home By Military, Asks FG To Apologise

Justice Benson Anya of the Abia State High Court sitting in Umuahia on Wednesday awarded the sum of N1 billion to the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, over the 2017 invasion of his Afara Ukwu home by the military.

Why Ogun Tops List Of ‘Yahoo Boys’ In Nigeria ― Governor Abiodun

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has said that the presence of many educational institutions in the state was one of the factors why the state tops the list of internet fraudsters popularly known as ‘Yahoo boys’ in the country.