[ICYMI] I was not in any reconciliatory meeting with Gani Adams, says Obasanjo

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has denied media reports that he was in a reconciliatory meeting with Aare Ona Kakanfo Gani Adams, on Wednesday, in Lagos.

Obasanjo in a statement by his media aide, Kehinde Akinyemi, said he was on a visit to Chief Ayo Adebanjo, at his Lekki home in Lagos State, and met Adams there.

He said that he bore no grudge with Gani Adams and could not have been in any meeting with him where any differences would have been sorted out.

The former president, however, said he was not in any way pleased with the past ways of life of Adams, because of his (Obasanjo’s) standards and principles

The statement said, “My attention has been drawn to some publications reporting an acclaimed reconciliation between Gani Adams and myself at the residence of Chief Ayo Adebanjo in Lagos today.

“It is true that I paid a personal visit to Chief Ayo Adebanjo at his residence in Lekki Phase 1 on December 2, 2020 and I met Gani Adams there.

“I have no quarrel with Gani Adams, but for his past way of life which was not in accord with my standards and principles. I have in the past, both in government and out of government, refused to grant Gani’s request to visit me.

“If at all anybody feels I have a quarrel with him or her that needs reconciliation, such reconciliation will, no doubt, take place in my residence in Abeokuta only.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…