I was never sacked by Babangida, says Falae

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Chief Olu Falae, on Monday replied his successor in office as Minister of Finance, Alhaji Abubakar Alhaji over his claim that Falae was sacked from office for over N2 million fraud.

Falae who said he was neither sacked nor removed as insinuated by Abubakar Alhaji described the statement as a figment of the imagination of the former High Commissioner to the United Kingdom (UK) and might be forced to take legal action against his successor if he failed to retract the statement within the next seven days.

Falae while speaking through his Assistant, Captain Moshood Raji, in a statement expressed disappointment in the statement credited to Alhaji, saying with his age and experience, he should not engage in fiction that was aimed at denting his hard-earned reputation.

The statement read, “Apart from the fact that Chief Falae served the country with dignity and integrity for many years, it is a matter of public record that Chief Olu Falae was never sacked by anyone from any public office, throughout his carrier that he resigned from General Babangida’s government voluntary to go into presidential politics.

“Chief Falae never transferred any funds to anyone except with the approval of the President for legitimate public purposes authorised and approved in by the president.

“Claiming that Chief Falae’s exit from the government had to do with the transfer of N2m to London is a gross distortion of facts.”

It will be recalled that Abubakar Alhaji claimed during an interview with a national daily at the weekend that, “I took over from Olu Falae, who transferred N2 million to the Nigerian High Commissioner because he wanted to become president.

“Babangida got to know of this transfer. Babangida got to hear of it and sacked him as minister of finance and appointed me.”

According to Alhaji, Babangida removed Falae as minister after discovering that he transferred N2 million to London for his Presidential ambition at the time.

Falae however, advised Alhaji to retract the statement within two weeks or be prepared to face court actions.

Falae contested the joint ticket of Alliance for Democracy (AD) and All People Party (APP) in the 1999 presidential election and lost to former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

The Afenifere leader was a former Minister of Finance and Secretary to the Government of the Federation under the government of Gen. Ibrahim Babangida.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE