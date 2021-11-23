I was never arrested by EFCC ― Fani-Kayode

Former Aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has denied being arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Fani-Kayode stated this in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

He wrote: “Just arrived at the George Hotel for dinner. I was never arrested by the EFCC. I was invited & I flew down to Lagos to see them. I arrived in their office at 2.00pm & left at 8.30pm. I was granted bail on self recognition. They were very polite & professional. Thanks be to God.”

Reports have it that the EFCC is investigating Fani-Kayode, on a fresh case bordering on forgery before a Federal High Court, Lagos State.

He was epected to answer questions on possible forgery of hospital documents to hoodwink the court handling the case against him on money-laundering allegations with a view to stalling hearing.

