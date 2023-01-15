I was lost but now I’m found, Funke Akindele’s ex husband, JJC declares

Musician turned entrepreneur, Abdulrasheed Bello, otherwise known as JJC Skillz, seems to have finally moved on from the collapsed marriage to Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele.

Since their famous break-up last year after five years of marriage that produced a set of twins, JJC and Akindele seemed to have resorted to fate as they continue to pursue their private goals despite working together on some of Akindele’s big movie projects.

In a post that could raise dust in the coming days, JJC captioned a video he posted on his Instagram page as “I was lost but now I am found.”

While he may not mean any harm with the post as he seemed to be thanking God for forgiveness after ignoring his Islamic religion for a while, JJC said “I asked you for pardon and well-being in my religious and worldly affairs and my family and wealth. “

He added: “Oh Allah, veil my weakness and set at ease my dismay and preserve me from the front and behind and from my right, left and above. I take refuge in you lest I be swallowed up by the earth.”

