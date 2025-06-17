I was healed after visit to Fr Mbaka’s prayer ground — Gov Nwifuru

Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru, has recounted how he miraculously received healing after visiting the Adoration Ground of Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka in Enugu, following over 600 medical tests in Nigeria and abroad that failed to diagnose his life-threatening ailment.

According to Governor Nwifuru, it was only after visiting the Adoration Ground, where the power in the Holy Eucharist intervened, that he experienced a miraculous recovery.

He made this known at the State Ecumenical Centre, Abakaliki, during a special thanksgiving event held in honour of his two-year anniversary in office, which was blessed by Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka of the Adoration Ministry.

The governor appealed to Rev. Mbaka—whom he described as his father, friend, consultant, and spiritual leader—to pray for a bountiful harvest in the state this farming season, as agriculture remains the mainstay of Ebonyi’s economy.

He also requested continued prayers so that he would not disappoint God and humanity in the course of his leadership.

In his remarks, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, while addressing worshippers and dignitaries at the event, described Governor Nwifuru as a “limelight leader” with an inspiring story of grace—from being a motor conductor, to a bricklayer, to Speaker of the Ebonyi State House of Assembly, and now Governor of Ebonyi State.

According to the fiery cleric, Nwifuru’s emergence as governor was not by human effort but by divine ordination. He recalled prophesying during the electioneering period that the governorship seat was spiritually assigned to Nwifuru, urging other contenders to collapse their structures in support of the divine mandate.

“I saw him in the spirit, seated on that seat, and no one could remove him,” Fr. Mbaka declared.

The charismatic priest commended the governor’s commitment to good governance, noting that his administration’s 20-point agenda under the People’s Charter of Needs was both comprehensive and transformational. He highlighted key areas such as agriculture, health, education, security, infrastructure, commerce, and industry, urging continued aggressive implementation.

Fr. Mbaka extolled the governor’s humility, simplicity, diligence, and faith, describing him as the first governor in Ebonyi State to host such a large-scale Adoration Night. He prayed for God’s continued blessings upon the governor, the government, and the people of the state.

He prophesied that Ebonyi State would outgrow and surpass many bigger states in Nigeria, invoking divine favour and growth upon the land and its people.

The Adoration Night drew thousands of worshippers from within and outside the state, who came seeking divine encounter and spiritual renewal. The climax of the event featured soul-lifting praise and gospel music performances from renowned gospel artistes including Chinyere Udoma, Ada Zion, Amara O., Osita Molokwu (Ngozi Chukwu), among others.

