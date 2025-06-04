I was cheated on — Juma Jux’s ex-girlfriend breaks silence

Tanzanian singer, Juma Jux’s former girlfriend, Karen Bujulu, has revealed the reason behind their breakup, claiming she was the one who was cheated on during their relationship.

In a recent Instagram post on Wednesday, Bujulu broke her silence on the matter, pushing back against narratives that painted her as unfaithful.

She stated that it was, in fact, Jux who had been unfaithful, contrary to what had been alleged about her since the split.

She wrote, “I’ve kept quiet for the longest while people dragged my name and ran with lies. I didn’t cheat. I was the one who got cheated on. I stayed too long, forgave till I couldn’t anymore… and then I left.

“I didn’t speak because I didn’t see the need to explain myself online, but somehow, everything I post still gets turned into something about him.

“Let me be clear: I’ve moved on. I’ve healed. I promise you, I don’t want anything or anyone back.

“I truly wish everyone peace. I just ask to be left out of a chapter I’ve already closed.”

Tribune Online reports that Juma Jux tied the knot with Priscilla Ojo, daughter of Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo in a white wedding ceremony held in Lagos on Saturday, April 19, 2025.

