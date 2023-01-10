I want to retire in peace — Buhari

‘‘We have gone through so much as a country and I appeal to you to be steadfast and make sure that we will not allow anybody to disorganise us again”

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday, in Damaturu, Yobe, said that with four months remaining for his administration, he wants to remain steadfast and retire in peace.

Speaking at the palace of the Emir of Damaturu, Hashimi II El-Kanemi, he also urged Nigerians to develop strong confidence in the country, its security institutions and never allow any terrorist groups to destabilise Nigeria again.

The President said the government will continue to protect the right of every Nigerian child to education, particularly the children displaced from their homes by Boko Haram.

‘‘With the four months I have left as President, I’ll continue to be steadfast and I hope that I will retire in peace.

‘‘We must develop strong confidence in our country. Let us make sure we do not compromise security at all in any form because security and economy are the most important things.

‘‘We have gone through so much as a country and I appeal to you to be steadfast and make sure that we will not allow anybody to disorganise us again,” he said.

While expressing delight at the return of peace and normalcy in Yobe State and Northeast Nigeria, the President thanked Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State and his Borno State counterpart, Prof Babagana Zulum, for their persistence in reconstructing schools, health centers and institutions destroyed by the misguided terrorists.

The President noted that ‘‘there was a deliberate attempt to destroy Nigeria but God did not permit it,’’ adding that ‘‘God has helped Nigeria to bounce back.’’

He also commended members of the Armed Forces and the Police for their sacrifices in protecting the country.