I want to put African music talents on world map, says Samuel Exvibes

Those who have monitored the positive growth of public relations expert and music executive, Mbe Samuel Ogbonnaya, otherwise known as Exvibes, his decision to bring a new dimension into music PR and artiste management did not come as a surprise to them.

It only confirmed that Exvibes is not a man who is afraid of taking bold steps even when others on the field where he plays lack the nerves to put their foot forward. Exvibes steps into the ring with his best foot forward as he shows others the way to follow.

The mention of the name “Exvibes” as he is fondly called brings into focus a young Nigerian lad who is considered as one of the most respected, media expert, A&R and writer in the music industry, with a track record of experience.

Exvibes in a brief chat said he has a name and brand that anybody would want to work with hence the professional conduct of his business, which attracts established and up-and-coming music acts in the music industry.

He says he belongs to the clique of young Nigerians that are about to take African stories.

Born and raised in Akoka in the city of Lagos and hails from Ebonyi State. He is a graduate of Mass communication and book publishing. The talent manager said he is on a mission to put African talents through his craft on the world map.