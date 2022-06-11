I want to lose weight

I am in serious trouble. I weigh 90 kilograms at age 30. Kindly help me.

Doris (by SMS)

In order to lose weight, eating foods that are high in fiber such as vegetables and fruits has been shown to help with weight loss. In addition, including more protein such as fish, lean meat, eggs and beans in your diet can boost metabolism, decrease appetite, and reduce calorie intake. While you can snack with bananas, it is important for you to avoid added sugar and refined carbs (cakes, pastries) and processed food items, sugary drinks. Drinking enough water, getting enough sleep and regular exercises such as walking, jogging, running, and cycling helps you burn calories and has numerous health benefits.

