As more Nigerian music acts continue to gain big ground in the European music industry and the rest of Africa with their songs and music chatting music charts, United Kingdom / Turkish-based budding Nigerian music star, Young Sylvanus Anyanwu, popularly known as Aero Y, has hinted about his desire to conquer the entertainment industry through his music album to be released later in the year.

The singer, who started his music career at age nine with a local cultural band called (Ajambele Odumodu) and gained international success from his critically acclaimed seven singles entitled, “My Life”, “Blessings”, “Ala Eze” ft Slow Dog, “Searching” ft Jaywon, Ukwu, “Chocomilo”, “Ibonge” etc since 2019, said his music career was influenced by 2 cultural singers he knew when growing up named Professor Obewe and King Ogenwanne but at some point, I wasn’t able to move internationally because I was believing such music can’t move internationally before I was influenced by some Igbo Nigeria’s finest music legends who rosed up with Igbo dialect including Mr Raw iLLBliss, KCEE, Phyno, Flavour among others.

Speaking about his next music project, the Check singer said he has an Album coming in which he featured five of the biggest acts in Africa, Davido, KCEE, Tiwa Savage, Diamond Platnumz and Timaya said his coming album will further show the music world that he is ready to hit the top of his game and stay relevant for many years on the scene.

Speaking about his music journey and his plans to put his music on the lips of many across the world, Aero Y stated that music was born with him, live in him, and grew up in him as I understand it was the talent God has deposited in him and wants to explore the world with it, adding that the positive reactions that trailed his last single (Ukwu) proved that he has what it takes to become one of the most talked about artistes on the music scene.

“I am working hard to put my craft in the spotlight and I am ready to work harder I know my coming album we speak it all for me,” he added.

Describing his music as Afrobeats sound, he urged his fans to keep their support for his career going and promised never to let them down in any way.