‘I want to be called Alaafin of Iwo’ — Oluwo adopts new title

The Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi on Tuesday said, henceforth, he would adopt the title of Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade whose title is the most supreme to all other traditional titles in Yorubaland.

The monarch who made the remark when the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Owoade and his wife, Abiwumi paid him a courtesy visit in his palace, argued that Alaafin of Oyo’s title was originally for Oduduwa descendants.

According to him, “I don’t know any other title in Yorubaland that is superior to the Alaafin.

“Alaafin will continue to be Alaafin because that is the title that Oramiyan adopted and I will also adopt the saying.

“Henceforth, I will also want to be called Alaafin of Iwo and we will inform the government about it”.

The monarch who appreciated the visit of Alaafin of Oyo, pledged to ensure mutual working relationship between Oba Owoade and himself and prayed to God to give him enable wisdom to steer the ship of his domain.

“I thank Alaafin for the visit, for this will boost the relationship between the two towns.”

“With humility and exposure of the Alaafin, Oyo would witness peace and unprecedented development and the existing good relationship between the towns will continue to flourish”, he added.

Oba Akanbi who frowned at some traditional rulers who always found of sponsoring negative reports on their fellow Obas, advised those always being been in the act to turn a new leaf and change for the better for the development of Yoruba kingdom.

In his own remark, Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Owoade expressed optimism that, the existing relationship between Oyo and Iwo will become more cordial than before saying, his predecessor, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, had a good relationship with Iwo, hence, the relationship should be sustained.

“Iwo and Oyo have been enjoying good relationship for years, even with my predecessor and I want that relationship to continue”, he added.

Oba Owoade however charged people of Iwo to work in togetherness with their monarch for the progress of the town.

He also charged other traditional rulers in Iwo to work with Oluwo with an open mind saying, it is only in genuine workability with one mind, that remarkable successes could be recorded.

READ MORE FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE