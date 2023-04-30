Businessman, Emmanuel Alonge popularly known as MSP has started that he is interested in poverty alleviation and social welfarism.

In an interview with R on Friday, he stated that making life more meaningful for others to get back on track.

According to him, he sees his business as a way to help less privileged individuals.

“Amidst the economic crunch, I want to help individuals in alleviating abject poverty from their lives through my entrepreneurial schemes.

“I am working on having some platforms that can be of help to the people. My utmost desire is to help people out of poverty.”

Over the time, Alonge has flourished in businesses such as logistics, real estates and restaurants.

He has often times been termed as a successful businessman who takes prides in what he does and also sees it as a platform to be of service to humanity.

