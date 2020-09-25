I want my music to pierce the soul of listeners ― Remy Crown

Fast-rising singer, Adeyale Aderemi Henry, popularly known as Remy Crown, has dropped a new single titled, ‘RemynizeRemy Crown’s unique vocals accompanied with his ability to mash-up sounds like Afro-pop and traditional folklore chanting to create a new sound, according to him, could largely be referred to as the Afro-Fusion sub-genre.

Commenting on his new singles, Remy said, “Basically, my songs speak about positive vibes more of motivating my audience. I’m trying as much as possible to do the best I can and not try to be like someone else. Just like my name, I want to ‘Remynize’ (be myself ) in everything I do. I want my music to pierce the soul of my listeners, my team is currently working diligently to make the brand well known.

Remy crown’s style is predominantly African mixed with a gentleman’s smile. When asked how his news songs will impact his fans, he noted that “Definitely, I’m going to make an impact. I am trying to make all women around the globe feel special and not weird. Be yourself, you are perfect just the way you are, don’t compare your life, your destiny, your vision to others.”

