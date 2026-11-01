I want my legacy to be defined by justice, empathy — CSP Funke Adu

In this interview with YETUNDE AJANAKU, CSP Oluwafunke Adu discusses her journey in the Nigeria Police Force, her experience as a woman in the profession, the challenges she has faced. She also speaks on breaking boundaries, dealing with difficult situations, her vision for the Legal Department and the legacy she hopes to leave behind.

When did you join the Nigeria Police Force?

My name is Oluwafunke Adu. I joined the Nigeria Police Force in 2005 as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP). I had my first degree in Law from the University of Ilorin, after which I proceeded to the Nigerian Law School and was called to the Bar.

I started my legal practice here in Ibadan, Oyo State. I initially worked with Chief Bamidele & Co and subsequently joined Agbaje& Co both in Ibadan.

It was during my service year that I had an encounter with the Nigeria Police Force. I served at the Police Staff College, Ibadan, and that experience changed my perception of policing completely.

When I got there, I met a lot of senior police officers and that was where I developed an interest in the profession. That one year changed my thoughts, my dreams and my ambition. I became interested in serving my country as a police officer.

I subsequently joined the police as a Cadet ASP. I was trained at the Police Academy, Wudil, and commissioned in 2006. After my commissioning, I was deployed to the Osun State Police Command where I became the officer in charge of the Legal Department.

At that time, the Legal Department had not yet become a directorate, although there was already a structure for legal services at the Force Headquarters in Abuja. That was how my journey in the legal service of the Nigeria Police Force began.

You were already practising law before joining the police. What was it about your experience at the Police Staff College that made you change your career path?

The Police Staff College was different from every other place I had ever been. I met a lot of officers there who changed my perception about the Nigerian Police Force.

Before then, I had my own ideas about policing, but my experience at the Staff College opened my eyes to another side of the profession. I saw the level of discipline, professionalism and responsibility involved in serving the country as a police officer.

That one year was enough to change my thoughts, my dreams and my ambition. I became convinced that I wanted to serve my country through policing.

How did your parents react when you told them you wanted to leave legal practice and become a police officer?

They were not happy about it. Being the last child in the family, they were somehow used to me doing things differently from others, because I have always had my own ideas.

When I told them I wanted to become a police officer, they wanted something different for me. They had their own expectations concerning the profession I should pursue.

In fact, it was retired AIG David Igbodo, who was then the OC SARS, who helped me obtain the Police Academy form. He went to my house, quietly collected my credentials and filled out the form.

At that time, I was working in Ibadan with Mr.Agbaje, I had to leave Ibadan for Akure, Ondo State and it was when I got to Akure that I completed and submitted the form.

My parents were still not happy with my decision. When I eventually went for training, there was even a period when they hardly communicated with me.

It was about two weeks before my commissioning that my father finally wrote a letter to me and gave me his blessings. That meant a lot to me.

Looking back, what gave you the courage to go against your parents’ wishes and pursue policing?

I think it was conviction. I had already developed an interest in policing, and my experience at the Staff College had changed the way I saw the profession.

I was ready to serve my country as a police officer and I believed strongly in the decision I had made. Even though my parents initially disagreed with me, I knew this was the path I wanted to take.

You joined the police as a lawyer. How did your legal background influence your career in the NPF?

My legal background has been very important to my career in the Nigeria Police Force. Being a lawyer and subsequently a barrister made me understand that there should be no limitation based on gender when it comes to one’s career.

As a lawyer, you are trained to understand the law, advocate for people and handle difficult situations. That experience became very useful when I joined the police.

When I became the officer in charge of the Legal Department in Osun State, I was relatively young in service, and my length of service was not much compared to some of the officers around me. However, the experience I brought from legal practice made the work easier for me.

It was challenging, but I made up my mind that whatever the situation was, I would carry on. I had to put aside my gender and wear the responsibility that came with the office I occupied.

As a woman working in what many people traditionally see as a male-dominated profession, what has your experience been like?

I have never, at any point in my journey, felt that my gender could be an obstacle to my career.

Of course, being the officer in charge of Legal in a command was challenging, particularly because I was among the younger officers at the time. But I always had the mindset that I could do it, and I could make it.

The people around me also contributed positively. They gave me nicknames, encouraged me and, whenever there were challenges, they were willing to put me through and support me.

So, for me, I have always believed that I can do whatever responsibility I am given. I put my gender aside and concentrate on the job.

What would you say has been the biggest challenge of working in the police as a woman, and how have you handled it?

The biggest thing is understanding the responsibility attached to the position you occupy and being ready to carry it out.

I have always approached my duties professionally. Rather than focusing on the fact that I am a woman working in a male-dominated environment, I focus on what the office requires of me.

Once you understand your responsibility and are prepared to learn, work with others and remain committed, you can overcome many of the challenges that come with the profession.

Tell us more about your responsibilities as a legal officer in the Nigeria Police Force. What exactly does the Directorate of Legal Services do?

The Legal Department has a very wide range of responsibilities. My schedule of duties cuts across virtually all departments of the police.

Whenever there is a need for legal advice or anything involving the law, there is a need for the Legal Department or Directorate of Legal Services to be involved.

At the command level, I work closely with the Commissioner of Police whenever there are legal matters to attend to or issues that require us to meet and deliberate. Our responsibility is to ensure that whatever action is taken falls within the purview of the law and does not result in a breach of fundamental human rights.

We also work with police officers and men, both at the divisional level and at the command level. Because of the nature of police operations, there are many situations where officers need legal guidance.

I often say that the Legal Office is the heartbeat of the command because we are connected to virtually every unit.

What role does the Legal Department play during elections and other major public events?

Elections are one of the periods when the work of the Legal Department becomes particularly important.

During elections and pre-election activities, student activities and other major operations, police officers need legal guidance to ensure that their actions remain within the law.

We provide advice on the appropriate steps to take and help officers understand what they can or cannot do under the law.

How involved is the Legal Department in police investigations?

We are also involved in investigations. Sometimes, investigators may need guidance on the appropriate step to take in order to unravel a particular matter without compromising the investigation.

At the same time, the rights of both the complainant and the defendant must be protected.

So, when investigators are unsure about a particular legal step, they reach out to the Directorate of Legal Services. We guide them on what to do in a manner that protects the integrity of the investigation while ensuring that fundamental human rights are not breached.

How do you deal with tough or difficult people in the course of your profession?

You have to be firm when it comes to doing the right thing. People will undermine the office of the Legal Department if you are not tough and firm in upholding what is right. In this profession, you cannot afford to compromise the integrity and authority of the office.