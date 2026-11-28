A nursing mother, Firdausi Ahmad, has dragged her husband, Malam Anas before a Shari’a Court in Kaduna, Kaduna State, seeking divorce and N10,000 monthly for “breastfeeding” allowance.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the complainant’s lawyer, Malam Sani Sunusi, told the court that his client had been married to Anas for three years and she was nursing an eight months old child.

The counsel told the court that his client’s husband, told her to go back to her parents house until he gives her approval to return to their matrimonial home.

“Since my client went to her parents, the defendant never checked on her or their eight months old baby.

“My client prays the court to dissolve the marriage through Khul’i and is willing to return his dowry of N100,000.

“He should also pay N10,000 monthly for the baby’s needs and for the eight months that she’ll be breastfeeding her baby” he prayed.

The defendant was not in court.

The Judge, Malam Yakubu Abdullahi, adjourned the case for the complainant to present her witness or evidence.

Abdullahi directed that a further hearing notice be issued and served on the defendant.