Crime and Court

‘I want my ex-fiancée to return the wedding gifts I presented her, man tells court

Toluwani Olamitoke
Court logo the wedding gifts court logo on our children court logo My sister-in-law Court sentences two to death for armed robberies , murder in Delta 

A man, Abubakar Lukman, has dragged his fiancée, Fatima Muhammad, before a Shari’a Court sitting in Magajin Gari, Kaduna State, seeking the return of wedding gifts presented to her family.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Abubakar stated that both families were involved in the preparations of the wedding.

“I later discovered that my wife has some habits that I cannot condone.

READ ALSO: My wife was impregnated by another man while still living under my roof — Husband

“I, therefore, decided to call off the wedding,” he said.

He asked the court to order the defendant to return foodstuffs, an electric kettle, gas cylinder, a floor rug, sweets, buckets, and dates given during the marriage introduction.

The defendant’s counsel, Mr Sani Sanusi, denied the allegation, saying all the items had been returned to the complainant.

The presiding judge, Malam Yakubu Abdullahi, adjourned the matter for Lukman to present witnesses or evidence to prove the items were not returned.

WATCH TOP VIDEOS FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE TV

TAGGED:
Previous Article Hope Alive Educational Centre Training session End stigma, support autistic children, experts urge Nigerians
Next Article court logo husband's testicles Court logo My husband with gun court logo My husband with woman Court logo acid on me Court logo daughter's school fees Woman accuses husband of infidelity, bites his testicles

Frontpage Today

Subscribe to e-Paper

E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune