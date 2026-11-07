‘I want my ex-fiancée to return the wedding gifts I presented her, man tells court

A man, Abubakar Lukman, has dragged his fiancée, Fatima Muhammad, before a Shari’a Court sitting in Magajin Gari, Kaduna State, seeking the return of wedding gifts presented to her family.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Abubakar stated that both families were involved in the preparations of the wedding.

“I later discovered that my wife has some habits that I cannot condone.

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“I, therefore, decided to call off the wedding,” he said.

He asked the court to order the defendant to return foodstuffs, an electric kettle, gas cylinder, a floor rug, sweets, buckets, and dates given during the marriage introduction.

The defendant’s counsel, Mr Sani Sanusi, denied the allegation, saying all the items had been returned to the complainant.

The presiding judge, Malam Yakubu Abdullahi, adjourned the matter for Lukman to present witnesses or evidence to prove the items were not returned.