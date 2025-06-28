Ask the Doctor

'I want him to pay N50,000 monthly upkeep for our 5 children'

Toluwani Olamitoke
One Rihanat Kuranga of Egbejila Area, Ilorin, Kwara State, has filed for divorce from her husband, Shuaib AbdulRahman at the Area Court, sitting at Centre-Igboro, Ilorin, over domestic violence.

Rihanat told the court that her husband started beating her after she gave birth to their second child, saying that it has become unbearable.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Rihanat stated that, “whenever my husband decides to beat me, he will beat me and the children until we start to bleed.

“I had to pack out of his house when I gave birth to my fifth child and he still did not stop beating me and the children mercilessly.”

The woman told the court that she was no longer interested in their marriage and wanted divorce, child custody and maintenance.

“I want their father to pay N50,000 monthly for feeding of our five children and be responsible for their education,” she said.

The presiding judge, Toyin Aluko, ordered that a fresh hearing notice be issued and served the defendant.

He then adjourned the case.

