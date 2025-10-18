I want divorce, N50,000 for our children’s upkeep, woman tells court

A woman, Mrs Hajara Busari, has asked an Area Court Centre-igboro in Ilorin, Kwara State, to dissolve her six-year-old marriage with her husband, Mr Mumini Anafi, over lack of love.

The petitioner told the court that she is no more interested in the Islamic marriage with her husband and urged the court to dissolve same.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), she is seeking an order for marriage dissolution, custody of her three children, as well as the sum of N50,000, being cost of maintenance of her children.

Meanwhile, the respondent, told the court that he is still interested in his marriage with his wife, and urged the court not to grant the reliefs sought by the petitioner.

The presiding Judge, Mr Toyin Aluko, urged the husband to explore every opportunity within his reach, to achieve amicable settlement of any dispute with his wife.

The court adjourned the case until December 17, for either report of settlement or for hearing.