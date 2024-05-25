A divorce-seeking woman, Doris Omega, has urged an Upper Customary Court in Kafanchan, Kaduna State, to dissolve her marriage and order her husband, Daniel to pay her N200,000 in damages.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Doris told the court that her husband has lost interest in her and had become a nagging partner.

“My husband does not take care of me. He doesn’t care how I look anymore. I also do not have rest of mind with him at home.

“He is always threatening to kick me out of his house.

“I have five children for him. I am pleading with this honourable court to dissolve our marriage,” she said.

She prayed the court to order her husband to also pay N100,000 monthly for the upkeep of their five children.

The judge, Emmanuel Samaila, adjourned the matter till May 28.

