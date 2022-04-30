I walked out of our 32-yr-old marriage ‘cos my wife is violent, fought me all the time, man tells court

A man, William Famuyibo has told Grade A Customary Court, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State, he was no longer interested in her marriage to his wife, Shola Famuyibo.

William in his divorce suit stated that his 32-year-old union with his wife had failed to work because both were not compatible.

The plaintiff explained that the defendant was troublesome and violent and had refused that he had peace of mind.

According to William, Shola was hostile to both his immediate and extended family members which made them desert him.

The plaintiff further explained that he was forced to pack his belongings and move out of his house to his brother’s place when it was obvious that his wife was bent on making his life miserable.

Both William and his wife on their first appearance in court were advised to seek means of settling their differences and upholding a peaceful relationship.





But, on the plaintiff’s return to court, he explained that their relationship had broken down irretrievably.

According to him, it was best that they went their different ways.

Bunmi was absent in court.

William, giving his testimony, said: “My lord, my 32-year-old marriage to my wife has failed. I came to court today that it might put an end to my harrowing experience.

“The greatest mistake I ever made in life was getting married to my wife.

“A few months into our marriage, I began to notice that my wife and I are not compatible.

“Shola is troublesome and violent.

“She picked fight with me at every given opportunity. She fought me anywhere and at anytime and never stopped embarrassing me.

“My wife always lost control of herself any time she was angry and would go for anything within her reach. Many times she fought me with dangerous objects.

“She intentionally flouted my order and rubbed shoulder with me in the home. Peace and rest deserted me since I got married to her.

“Shola has constantly been hostile to both members of my immediate and extended families.

“I have five children by another woman before I got married to her, but rather than being friends to these, she took them as her enemy and extended her hostility towards them.

“She refused that they were comfortable staying under the same roof with her. She never displayed any warmth towards them.

“My wife further extended her unfriendly nature towards my parents and siblings. She made it obvious that they were not welcome in our home.

“Any time I showed my displeasure at the way she treated my children and other family members with disdain, she accused me of taking sides with them.

“My lord, all my children and siblings gradually deserted me, because Shola never wanted to set her eyes on them.

“I got fed up with my relationship with my wife one day and decided to pack my belongings and move out of our home.

“I moved into my brother’s apartment and there, I’m presently trying to put my life back in shape,” the plaintiff stated.

The court president, Mrs S.M Akintayo, after listening to the plaintiff, adjourned the case till May 6.