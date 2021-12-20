I touched lives of so many youths when I was governor ― Sen Orji

Theodore Orji of Abia Central says he touched the lives of so many youths when he was the governor of Abia State.

Sen. Orji stated this in Umuahia Sunday, on the occasion of the 2021 end-of-year meeting of Ochendo Mobile Transport adding that he took serious matters that concerned the youths as the then state governor between 2007 and 2015.

According to him, “I empowered Abia youths and even beyond the state in one way or the other. As a governor, I did not joke with the youths but touched the lives of so many of them.

He further stated, “This is all about governance and not to take all and forget the growing youths. I am a senator, and I know that if I come out again in 2023, you will vote for me. But I said I will step aside to make way for young people like you who are growing up”.

While urging the operators of the transport outfit named after him to formalize the registration of the out at the Corporate Affairs, he advised them to continue to obey all traffic rules and to respect all constituted road authorities.

Also speaking, the Speaker, Abia State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Chinedum Enyinnaya Orji charged them to manage the company name very well as the 7th House of Assembly has resolved that the youths must progress, adding “For one to be successful, one has to suffer. So, you must work hard”.

In his speech, the Director, Ochendo Mobile Transport, Mr Uchenna Umekwe, the Akaraka Ibeku said that Sen. Orji as the governor then assisted the youths into transport business, adding “Having done these and many more for us, there is no better way to show appreciation than to immortalize your name as a shade provider for us in the business”

He described the outfit as “not a stagnant water, but pregnant with laudable ideas and dreams”, assuring of partnership with all relevant road agencies.

