I took risks, pushed boundaries to sustain my brand for 20 years —Mercy Aigbe

Mercy Aigbe has taken a moment to celebrate her journey in the Nigerian movie industry, gushing over her enduring relevance after more than two decades in the game.

The actress, filmmaker, and producer used her social media platform to express deep gratitude for the support she has received, crediting her staying power to consistency, authenticity, and an ability to reinvent herself.

Reflecting on her growth, Aigbe shared how humbling it is to still be recognised in the industry. With a new nomination this year, she noted that the recognition serves as a reminder of the sacrifices behind the scenes—the long nights, the demanding schedules, and the passion that fuels her work.

Speaking on her transformation, she noted that she didn’t become a household by miracle, adding that she grew her brand steadily, taking risks, pushing creative boundaries, and turning challenges into stepping stones. As a filmmaker, she has produced several hit projects that resonated with audiences and strengthened her position behind the camera.

Grateful to her fans, colleagues, and supporters, Aigbe acknowledged that each nomination she receives is a shared achievement. “This nomination isn’t just mine,” she wrote, “it belongs to every single person who believes in what I do.”

She also paid tribute to the team behind Farmer’s Bride, the film that earned her this year’s nomination. She praised the producers, directors, and fellow cast members, calling the scriptwriter a “wizard” and expressing pride in the collaborative effort that brought the story to life.

For Aigbe, filmmaking is not just about storytelling—it’s a craft that requires resilience and a hunger to evolve. And with every project, she continues to show why she remains a force in the industry.

