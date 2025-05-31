I took another wife ‘cos my first wife stopped shaving my pubic hair —Husband

•His family says I don’t belong to his class —Woman

A MAN of Kitwe, Zambia, abandoned his wife for five years after she stopped shaving his private parts, Ganerton Local Court has heard.

According to the Zambia Observer, Joseph Kasito, 40, told the court that he had to go and look for another woman who could execute her duties without being forced.

Joseph was testifying in a matter his wife, Agnes Kandela, sued him for divorce on grounds that they have been on separation for about five years.

They got married in 2003 and have four children.

Joseph told the court all was well when they got married, but that problems between them started in 2016 after his wife started refusing to shave his pubic hair.

He did not know why his wife used to shun cutting his pubic hair, prompting him to look for another woman.

“How can my own wife refuse to shave my private parts? This worried me and it made me to look for another woman who would do it willingly,” Joseph said.

He also accused his wife of maltreating the two children he had with another woman before he married her.

Joseph accused his wife of starving her stepchildren despite providing for the whole family.

He asked the court to dissolve their marriage because all the efforts he made to have his wife counseled about her behaviour never changed anything.

But Agnes said earlier that her husband and his family were never proud of her.

She said Joseph once relocated to Mufulira and left her and the children at his mother’s place despite knowing that she did not like her.

Agnes alleged that her in-laws used to tell her that she was not her husband’s class because she was not educated.

The court heard that Agnes and Joseph have been separated for five years and that the latter has since married another woman.

Agnes asked the court to grant her divorce so that she can also move on with her life.

Ganerton senior presiding magistrate, Mutono Banda, granted the couple divorce after concluding that the two no longer loved each other.

Banda ordered Joseph to compensate his wife with K15,000 in K200 monthly installments and K300 for their children’s maintenance.

