I tied Beyonce’s gele in Brown Skin Girl’s video — Nigerian beautician

A Nigerian popularly known as The Celebrity Mama of Los Angeles and Queen of Gele, Dr. Azeezat Abiola has disclosed that she tied the Gele on the head of the popular American Musician, Beyonce Knowles-Carter in Brown Skin Girl’s video.

Azeezat, who is the Chief Executive Officer of Abiola Beauty Concept, made this known to Tribune Online on Wednesday.

The Celebrity Mama said Beyonce wanted an authentic way of tying Gele in order to project the image of the culture.

She, therefore, pointed out that the Yoruba culture is so rich and beautiful, harping on the need to tell the stories more.

“I have taken Gele to Hollywood properly. I have styled number one in the whole world which is Queen Beyonce. I put my brand on her when she had the video of the brown skin girl and Lion King.

“She was fascinated with the way we tie Gele and she wanted the authentic way. She decided not to go for the auto gele. She wanted people to see the beauty of the culture.

“I tell people our culture is rich and beautiful. I do say that we are the ones that would tell the story and that no one else would tell that story for us,” she said.