I taught everyone Mathematics regardless of religious affiliations in earlier years ― Kumuyi

General Superintendent of Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor William Kumuyi has revealed that he taught everyone mathematics in his earlier years regardless of their religious affiliations.

Pastor Kumuyi stated this while responding to the questions regarding the array of speakers and attendees invited for the church’s Global Youth Convocation entitled Impact, held on Wednesday at the Deeper Life Camp.

He posited that the programme would liberate the youths in order to help them become the best in their different areas of endeavour.

Meanwhile, the General Superintendent explained that the progress of each person does not depend only on enabling environment.

Williams stated that there are people who have changed others and countries through their initiatives even in the absence of enabling environment.

He further explained that they forged through in changing their circumstances and country in a positive light.

“In my earlier years, while I was teaching mathematics, I taught everyone regardless of religion.

“We want to see the youths as citizens of our country, helping them how they can be the best in their different areas. Whether religious or not.

“Actually the progress of each person does not only depend on enabling environment. It is good to have it but there are people who have changed people and corporations through their initiatives.

“They forge through and change their circumstance and country in a positive,” he said.

