Nigerian singer Joseph Akinfenwa Donus, known as Joeboy, has shared an intriguing aspect of his life: his connection with plants and spirituality.

The popular artist, famous for hits like ‘Baby’, admitted that he talks to the plants in his room as a means of communication.

Joeboy revealed his unique practice as a guest on the Zero Conditions podcast, where he emphasised the importance of spirituality in his life.

He expressed his belief that spiritual grounding, whether through prayers or other means, plays a significant role.

“You need spiritual backing. It is very important. If you don’t do jazz [voodoo], you have to pray.”

The singer also explained his love for nature and why he has tattoos of trees, sharing that he has four plants in his room that he personally cares for.

He affectionately named them Anthony, Themal, Raphael, and Vanessa.

Joeboy admitted to speaking to these plants, considering it a better way to express his feelings than conversing with humans at times.

In his words, “Personally, I like nature. I like plants. I have like four plants in my room.

“I named them Anthony, Themal, Raphael, and Vanessa.

And I actually talk to them. I just tell them how I feel. I think it’s better to talk to plants sometimes than to talk to human beings.”





YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

‘We want to go back to school’: Untold story of out-of-school kids in Ibadan

One of the kids who spoke to our reporter, Saheed Abiodun, ran away from home to look for succour in…

How I broke record, made history at Russian varsity —Somadila Igboanugo, First Class medicine graduate

Somadila Igboanugo is a medical graduate and a blogger. She recently graduated with a First Class with…

Bride slumps, dies on wedding day in Oyo

A bride, identified as Rebecca Oyedotun, slumped and died on her wedding day in…

Pastor commits suicide over failed love in Nnewi

A man identified as Prosper Obum Igboke, a pastor of a pentecostal church, has committed suicide in…

Cartels, cabals working against success of Power sector, but… — Adelabu

Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has disclosed that there is overbearing influence of cartels and cabals in…

I want to start having babies, don’t want to play football forever — Super Falcons Star

Super Falcons forward, Francisca Ordega, has hinted at a possible quit from professional football before…