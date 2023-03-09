Israel Arogbonlo

The immediate past minority leader of the 9th Senate and the winner of the Senatorial election in Abia South, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe has expressed his profound gratitude to the people following his reelection despite what he described as “OBIDATTI wave in the South-East”.

Recall the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) last week declared Abaribe, winner of Saturday, February 25 Senatorial elections in Abia South.

The Returning Officer for Abia South National Assembly elections, Prof. Georgina Ugwuanyi, announced this before party agents at the collation centre in Aba.

She said that Mr Abaribe, who is the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) candidate, got the highest number in the election having scored 49,903 votes.

She further announced that LP’s Chinedu Onyeizu scored 43,903, while Governor Okezie Ikpeazu scored 28,422 votes and declared Mr Abaribe winner of the senatorial election.

Reacting, Abaribe in a recent video clip described his victory as a narrow escape following the Peter Obi ‘Tsunami’ in the region.

“It was a nice election and was going normally until we saw the OBIDATTI wave in the South-East and it almost consumed everybody and it showed me the love that our people have for me because I was able to survive that wave,” Senator Abaribe disclosed.

TRIBUNE ONLINE understands the OBIDIENT Movement has since been making waves in the country with some analysts ascribing their feat to the growing popularity of Labour Party (LP) flag-bearer, Peter Obi among the young people craving for a better government.

