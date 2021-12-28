I support power shift to South ― Masari

Katsina State Governor Aminu Bello has said he strongly supports shifting power to the southern part of the country.

The Governor said this will help consolidate the federation.

Masari made this assertion while speaking to journalists in Katsina on Tuesday.

According to him, the constitution is made for all, “it’s made for us, not us for the constitution. Yes, the constitution did not say you must shift, so if you shift, have you violated the constitution?

“If you decide to elect a leader from any part of this country, have you violated the constitution?”

“I still believe that, in my personal opinion as Aminu Bello Masari, as a principle, not as a law, until such a time when we have a stable polity, the rotation or shifting of power from time to time will help to consolidate our federation”, he posited.

“This is my personal opinion, so my position remains the same, but I do believe as a person in power shift”, the Governor said.

It would be recalled early this year while making comment on the grumblings by south westerners and easterners for self actualisation, Masari said, shifting power to all parts of the country will cool the temper of those who always complain of domination by the north.

On Local government council elections, governor Masari said elections would be conducted in the first quarter of 2022.

He added that all necessary logistics, mechanisms, and other needed materials are presently on ground to ensure a hitch-free exercise in the state.

