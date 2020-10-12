I superintended over OPIC affairs with utmost prudence ― Former MD, Odusolu

A former Managing Director of the Ogun State Property and Investment Corporation (OPIC), Babajide Odusolu, has said that prudence was his watchword when he was at the helms of affairs.

Odusolu, who served under the administration of former Governor Ibikunle Amosun between 2013 and 2019, was reacting to allegations that some sharp practices were recorded while he was in office as MD of OPIC.

In a statement he personally signed, a copy of which was made available to the Tribune Online on Monday, Odusolu described the allegations as unfortunate and laughable adding that: “The testaments to the careful management of OPIC under my watch won both the corporation and my good self several awards before and after my tenure in office.

“It is important to clarify that whilst indeed I received an official invitation to appear before the Ogun State House of Assembly Committee on Public Accounts, this invitation is scheduled for Tuesday (today) 13th of October, 2020 and I intend to be present to defend both my honour and the integrity of a Corporation that I proudly served as the first non-career Managing Director in its history.

“I look forward to seeing evidence of these spurious allegations and I am ready to provide answers to all questions by the esteemed House of Assembly,” the statement read.

