‘I suffered with my husband, now he wants to leave me for young girls’

•I caught her red-handed trying to bewitch me —Husband

There was drama at Ndola Main Local Court, Zambia, when Noreen Chisanza made it clear that her husband, Norman Ng’uni, was going nowhere—at least, not without a serious fight!

Norman, who confidently walked into court expecting a quick divorce, was met with resistance.

Noreen, who has been by his side for nearly 30 years, refused to sign the divorce papers, arguing that she didn’t endure years of nshima without relish only to watch another woman enjoy the fruits of her labour.

“Why should I leave him now that he’s successful, when I stood by him during his struggling years?

“I went hungry with this man, but now that he has money, he wants to run off to slay queens. Never!” she declared, shaking her head.

But Norman had his own story. He claimed that his wife had been playing with charms and he feared for his life.

“Your Honour, I caught her red-handed trying to bewitch me! I don’t want to wake up one day turned into a frog!” he said, sending the courtroom into chuckles.

According to Zambia Observer, Noreen stated that crises in their marriage started in 2018 when their daughter fell ill.

She mentioned that some relatives suspected witchcraft, but instead of listening, Norman took it as proof that she was a certified witch doctor.

Since then, things had gone downhill, with him always out of the house, whispering on his phone like a teenage girl.

“This man is never home! And when he is, he’s always busy texting these small girls. Then one day, we heard he has impregnated someone else. After all I have been through?” she said, clapping her hands in frustration.

The couple, who got married in 1995 after Norman paid a K30 dowry, has six children together.

Now, the husband insists he wants out, but Noreen says she’s not going anywhere.

The magistrate, Elizabeth Banda, likely wishing she had a cold black label to handle the heat, adjourned the case for judgment.

