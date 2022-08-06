I stumbled on a divorce letter my husband wrote to me, please separate us —Wife

A Shari’a Court in Kaduna State has dissolved the union between Abdullahi Musa and his wife, Bilkisu Yusuf, on the grounds that she stumbled on a divorce letter.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the judge, Malam Salisu Abubakar-Tureta, dissolved their union after Abdullahi confirmed that he wrote the divorce letter pronouncing divorce three times on Bilikisu.

“In Shari’a law, divorce is confirmed either verbally or in writing and also through sign language for those who are deaf.

“However, if a husband writes a divorce letter to his wife without the intention of issuing it to her and did not give it to her, their marriage is still valid.

“But if he writes a divorce letter and the wife discovers it even when she was not issued personally, then the divorce is valid; therefore the union between the two parties is hereby dissolved,” he ruled.

Bilikisu had earlier prayed the court to give a ruling on her marriage status, saying she saw a divorce letter from her husband.

But Abdullai insisted that he was still married to Bilikisu because he did not serve her the divorce document.

“I was contemplating whether to divorce her or not that was why I wrote it. I later had a second thought and refused to give her the letter, which she discovered herself,” he said.

