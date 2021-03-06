I stopped having s3x with my wife the day she slapped me —Husband

Oja Oba/Mapo Court C Customary Court, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State, has adjourned till April 6, a divorce suit brought before it by a man, Abdulahi Oyedepo, against his wife, Sekinat Oyedepo.

Abdulahim who approached the court for divorce, accused his wife of rudeness and irresponsible conduct. The plaintiff also stated that the defendant, apart from being rude, was wasteful.

Abdulahi, therefore, entreated the court to end their marriage and grant him custody of their four children.

Sekinat acceded to divorce.

The defendant told the court her husband was a womaniser and a brute.

She also said that he gave the animal he was rearing in their compound more attention than her and their children.

She thus supported that their relationship be stopped.

Abdulahi said, “I have long wanted to divorce my wife, but both my family members and hers had always restrained me.

“Sekinat is a thorn in my flesh. She’s too stubborn. I’m tired of her and I want her to go.”

He added: “She refused that I train our children the way I desire. She indulges and pampers them. As a result, they behave in unruly manner.

“Sekinat in particular dotes on our second child, Mohammed, who happens to be our first son. She flares up any time I correct or chastise him.

“Our children as a result of this have little or no respect for me.

“My lord, Sekinat went too far the day he slapped me for correcting this same boy.

“She left home with Mohammed for three weeks after we fought over the issue.

“I appeal to this honourable court if my prayer of divorce is granted, to please award me custody of these children so that I can inculcate the right value in them before they completely get out of hand,” he begged.

“Sekinat is in the habit of selling the food I buy for the home. She sold with the measurement of a tin, a whole bag of rice.

“She’s also wasteful. She cooks more than the family can eat and waste the remaining. I have complained about this to no avail.

“My lord, my wife is rude. She has no respect or regard for me despite the age difference. I was shocked to hear her address me as Abdulahi. She didn’t show any remorse even when berated her. I considered this an insult and thus made up my mind never to have sex with her again.

“My lord, it is true she lent me a meaningful sum when building our house and I have been making a refund. I’m left with N340, 000 as balance to refund to her. She initially told me I shouldn’t bother paying the sum, but she of recent started demanding for it and I told her I would pay her.

“My lord, I’m suspecting Sekinat is involved in extra-marital affair. She insisted I gave her N10,000 and I did. She disappeared from home for days after this. She’s in the habit of leaving home without my consent.

“I’m now afraid of her because I no longer trust her and can’t eat anything she cooks,” he said.

Sekinat told the court: “I also don’t want to stay married to my husband again.

“I started with him from the scratch. He had nothing when we got married but I decided to go through the thick and thin with him, because I believed there was going to be a better tomorrow.

“We started from a one-room apartment and gradually as things got better we embarked on building our own house.

“I supported him morally and financially when building the house. I lent him a meaningful amount to build the house and he promised to pay me back. He started giving me in bits which made it impossible to do anything reasonable from it.

“Rather than appreciate me, he took to beating me. He would beat and hurt me.

“My lord, it’s true I slapped him. I did so because he had pushed me to the wall. He descended on me with punches on that faithful day and almost snuffed life out of me. I got back at him by slapping him hard on the face.

“Our neighbours who regularly witness his maltreatment of me always advised that I move out of his house before he kills me but I always shun their counsel.

“My husband is a womaniser. He’s always having affair with strange women but gets jealous when he sees me with the opposite sex. He’s always threatening to marry another wife.

“He spends his income on women but cares less if I and the children are faring well. My mother has advised him on his non challant attitude towards us, but he refused to change.

“He rears cattle in the compound and these leave the whole place dirty and smelling as a result of their dung which litters the compound.

“I often complained about this but he refused to listen to me.

“These animals sometimes go wild and run out of the compound. Ibrahim who he put in charge of their care would on some occasions call me for help. We would both run after the cows and create a scene in the neighbourhood. These would run into the bush nearby.

“On my husband’s return, he would turn the whole house upside down. He would descend on the children, Ibrahim in particular with punches and would almost kill him.

“I fight him when I can no longer stand the brutal manner at which he metes out punishment to our children, “she concluded.

After he had heard both parties, the court president, Chief Ademola Odunade, adjourned the case.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ANALYSIS: One Year After Index Case, Nigeria Yet To Meet COVID-19 Testing Target

One year after Nigeria recorded its first COVID-19 index case, the country has not been able to meet its testing target.

On February 27, 2020, Nigeria’s first index case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Lagos. This was the first reported case in Sub-Saharan Africa. An Italian, who had just returned from Milan, Italy on the 25th of February 2020, was confirmed by the Virology Laboratory of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), and managed at the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) in Yaba, Lagos…

Inside Ibadan Bound Train From Lagos

The train started the 156.65 kilometres journey to Lagos at exactly 08:00hrs. The pace of its acceleration was minimal.

At about 25 minutes, the train slowed down at the uncompleted Omi-Adio terminal, a village on the Abeokuta/Ibadan expressway; it’s a stone throw from Apata in Ibadan. Conveyance of passengers from there and other terminals has not kickstarted as the terminals are still under construction and workers were found there.WAEC cancels

Killer Herdsmen: Untold Story Of Ibarapa’s Worst Nightmare + VIDEOS

“Please do not talk to my father. He is yet to come to terms with the death of his son. It is a most tragic experience. How does one quantify the loss of a dear brother? My brother was killed like an animal by two herdsmen. His offence was that he asked them to drive their cows off his already cultivated farmland,” Bisi Olaosepin, whose brother was hacked to death, struggled to hold back his tears as he relayed to Sunday Tribune the horrible experience that culminated in the passage of his brother…WAEC cancels