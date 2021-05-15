I still don’t have my parents’ support on my skit-making career —Kemi Ikuseedun  (Mummy wa)

Kemi Ikuseedun, popularly known as ‘Kemz Mama’, is an actress, a skit-maker and content creator. She has become prominent since she took up the ‘Mummy wa’ character alongside popular online comedian and actor, Mr Macaroni. Kemi got her first degree at Bells University of Technology and also obtained a Masters’ Degree from the University of Lagos (UNILAG). In this interview by FEMI OGUNTAYO, she talks about her fast-rising career. Excerpts:

A lot of people know you as ‘Mummy Wa’, some as ‘Kemzmama’, tell us; who is Kemi Ikuseedun?

Kemi Ikuseedun is Kemz Mama, Mummy wa, an actress, an accountant and I am everything all in one. I believe I can play all the characters I want to play, more characters are coming.

How was growing up for you? Tell us about your childhood, plus your educational background?

I grew up in Orile Iganmu in Lagos, my primary school was in Orile and then, my secondary school was Queens College Yaba, Lagos. My university, Bells University of Technology and I have a Masters’ Degree from the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

You have now carved a niche for yourself in your industry, how did the journey start for you?

It started by me being in the church and school drama, then I got selected from church for a movie. When I graduated, I started going for auditions and with all the auditions I went for, I never got selected, so I resorted to doing skits. As for the ‘Mummy wa’ character, I was doing my things on the streets and Macaroni saw me and asked me to come and act the ‘Mummy wa’ character.

What else do you do aside skit-making and acting?

For now, skit-making and acting are the only things I do. I don’t have anything else I am doing but I am working on my own projects, so watch out for that.

For most people, they don’t initially get support of their parents on such venture. Was it the same for you?

I have still not gotten the support of my parents o. They are warming up to me now though, but, I don’t fully have their support and it never started with them warming up to me, it was a bumpy ride for me. They didn’t accept it at all at the beginning. I sneaked out to do it. I sneaked out at every slight opportunity I got to do everything I had to do.

How did you meet Mr Macaroni?

So, I have a different story for how I met Macaroni and how I became ‘Mummy wa’. How I became ‘Mummy wa’ was because I was acting on the road and I was doing my thing. But, before then I had acted as a ‘Freaky Freaky’, so the first time I met Mr Macaroni was when I acted as ‘Freaky Freaky’ in one of his skits.

Have you been invited to take up roles in contemporary Nollywood movies?

Yes, I have been invited to take up roles in Nollywood movies, even before I became ‘Mummy wa’ and after I became ‘Mummy wa’. I have been getting roles.

As a public figure, what are some of the embarrassing moments you face out there? Can you share some of them with us?

The truth is, before, a lot of people didn’t know my face, so I could go out with my hair scattered, go out to buy suya. But there was a day I went out to buy suya, so I heard people arguing silently that “She is ‘Mummy wa, she is not ‘Mummy wa’”. That day, the cloth I was putting on was a cloth I loved so much; I could wear that cloth like ten times in a month and I had uploaded a picture on my page before with that particular dress. That was the dress I wore that day to buy the suya and they were saying, “omo, she like this cloth gan o. She has snapped with it before and she is still wearing it up and down.” Ah, it was funny but it was embarrassing for me. (Laughs)

What are the challenges you face as a skit-maker in Nigeria or as a lady in the industry?

As a skit-maker, there is nothing like a man or a woman, any challenge I face is the same challenge both men and women in the industry face. As a lady in the industry, it is still same old, same old. Some directors, producers and even actors sexually harass you, but now that I am ‘Mummy wa’, I have not really been getting much of that, unlike when nobody knew me. But now, maybe they feel, this girl, she could go out and say her mind.

What are your goals as an entertainer?

To make people laugh and being able to communicate and educate the people through any character I play.

Are there times you ever felt like quiting?

BYes, there were times I was cracking my head for ideas on stories and what to shoot and nothing really serious is coming up, I would just feel like, oh my God, I am being lazy, I am being stupid, I don’t know what I am doing with my laughter, I have friends that have moved on with their lives. (Laughs), but I am not sad. So, yes, I have actually felt like quitting a lot of times.

What was your big break? And how did you feel like when you saw that your face is all out there?

My big break was when I started acting as ‘Mummy wa’, ah, till today, it used to surprise me because before then I used to feel like I was wasting my time, I was a nobody but ah, being ‘Mummy wa’ is… God thank you, I don’t even know what to say, it is just grace. God, thank you so much and God bless Mr Macaroni. I am just grateful.

Tell us about your love life; are you single?

Sorry, I don’t want to talk about that.

What is your ideal man?

Someone who is focused, I can see that the person is building something and the person is hardworking.

What is that behaviour that you detest the most?

I don’t like it when someone disappoints. When someone says he is going to do something and he is not doing it.

Your happiest moment as an entertainer?

Anytime I post a skit and people comment, it is always a happy moment for me.

Which bigger celebrity would you like to work with and why?

I would love to work with Taomma, because I feel like she is very creative and I love the character she has built for herself. She is a very funny person.

Lastly, your plans moving forward, what should your fans expect?

They should expect more videos, more short films; my own personal business is also coming soon.

