Popular Nigerian comedian, Freedom Okpetoritse Atsepoyi, widely known as Mr Jollof, has revealed feeling “used” by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Mr Jollof, a staunch supporter of President Bola Tinubu and the APC, expressed his disillusionment in a trending video where he disclosed his decision to switch allegiances to the camp of former Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, the Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 elections.

In the video, the Warri-born Internet sensation humorously mocked Nigerians over the current hike in fuel prices and general economic hardships.

Mr Jollof candidly admitted that he had warned citizens to stop supporting APC after his defection to PDP, but his advice was not taken seriously by many.

Speaking in his trademark Pidgin English, Mr Jollof lamented the manner in which he felt used by the APC and its leaders.

He remarked, “I support Tinubu from the beginning but when I see the tigers wey dey with am and when I see the way say this people they are users. They used me. APC used me.”

However, he expressed gratitude for finding solace and redemption in the Bible, specifically referring to the parable of the lost son in Luke 15:1-32.

This parable, he believes, inspired him to correct his wrongs by returning to the camp of Vice Presidential candidate Ifeanyi Okowa and the PDP.

Mr Jollof humorously narrated his return to the PDP camp, sharing how he was warmly received by Okowa, who hugged and kissed him in a gesture of acceptance.

In his signature comedic style, Mr Jollof decried the current fuel price hike, questioning the impact of rising fuel costs on the average Nigerian.

The comedian’s video has gained traction on social media platforms, sparking discussions about political allegiances and the realities faced by Nigerians in the current economic climate.

