A photograph of a 22-year-old woman circulated online alongside claims that she had been abducted in Lagos and killed in Edo State. Police later found her alive in Okada, Edo State, and arrested her boyfriend over what they described as a staged kidnapping.

Operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the Lagos State Police Command arrested Chibuike Emmanuel, 28, on November 18. Police said they were searching for another suspect identified simply as Samuel.

According to the police, the woman left home on October 28, 2026, and became unreachable. The next day, her family received a call from an unfamiliar number claiming she had been kidnapped and demanding N500,000 for her release.

About a week later, the family received a photograph and a claim that she had been killed. The caller demanded more money before her body would be released, police said.

“Acting on intelligence, operatives traced the suspect to Okada area of Edo State, where Chibuike Emmanuel, male, aged 28 years, was arrested,” the police said, adding that their investigation was ongoing.

Emmanuel told reporters that the woman was his girlfriend and that they had been seeing each other since earlier in the year.

He said he had worked at his mother’s grocery shop in Oyingbo, Lagos, but was stopped from selling there after using N100,000 from the shop’s proceeds for sports betting.

“I needed money to start something on my own. That was how we came up with the plan to collect money from Chidinma’s mother,” he said.

Emmanuel said he met the woman when she visited his mother’s shop on an errand. They exchanged phone numbers and became friends before he invited her to a birthday party in Oyingbo.

He said they later spent time together at a hotel in Oyingbo and went to Idi-Oro in Mushin. According to him, a friend named Samuel subsequently took them to Edo State after they suspected that security agents were tracing a phone number used to contact the family.

“I needed just N150,000 to start something,” Emmanuel said. His account of the sum sought differs from the police statement, which put the ransom demand at N500,000.

The woman’s mother said she had been worried about her daughter throughout her absence. She told reporters that her daughter was receiving outpatient care at a psychiatric hospital in Yaba and had missed two appointments and her medication while away from home.

She said she had met Emmanuel after her daughter spent a night away from home and had warned her against continuing the relationship.

“From the first time I saw him, I knew he was not a responsible person,” she said.

The mother said the family reported the alleged abduction to the police after receiving a call claiming her daughter had been taken to Edo State. She said she sent N50,000 initially and a further N150,000 later.