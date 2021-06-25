I stabbed Super TV CEO under influence of drugs, alcohol ― 300L UNILAG student

A 21-year-old 300-level student of the Department of Mass Communication, University of Lagos (UNILAG), Chidinma Adaora Ojukwu, has recounted how she stabbed her lover, Super TV CEO, Mr Usifo Ataga, to death under the influence of drugs and alcohol in Lekki, Lagos.

Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, paraded the suspect at the state police command in Ikeja on Thursday, where she gave a detailed account of what transpired that led to the death of her lover.

Odumosu said Ojukwu was arrested at her parents’ residence in the Yaba area of Lagos on Wednesday night.

She explained during the parade: “We have been in a romantic relationship for about four months.

“On Sunday, June 13, he asked that I get a place where we could stay. I checked online and sent it to him; he asked me to go check it out, which I did and paid.

“On Monday, June 14, we were together drinking and smoking and I also went to get food. On Tuesday, June 15, he was making advances at me and I resisted, so he became violent and later had his way.

“In the afternoon, he ordered for roofies, ate and we became high because I also smoked with him, though I was still angry because of the first one he did.

“So, I was on my own, watching a movie on the couch. He came to me again and I said ‘no’ because I wasn’t happy with him.

“I told him that he was not helping me but only playing me around. He kept trying to make advances and I was resisting so I had to defend myself.

“At some point, he hit my head against the wall and was choking me. I tried to escape but the door was locked so he pulled me back.

“I grabbed a knife from the kitchen and stabbed him twice in the neck and threw the knife on the bed.

“He then tried to reach for the knife so I picked it again and stabbed him the third time,” she said.

The suspect also stated that: “After he became unconscious, I left the apartment without anybody knowing what transpired inside. I later went to the bank to withdraw N380,000 from his account.”

She said she withdrew only N380,000 from Ataga’s account after she had escaped and not N5 million.

Odumosu, while addressing newsmen, said the student hurriedly changed her clothes and left the apartment after the incident.

Odumosu said that Ataga’s body was discovered in a pool of blood when it was time to clean the apartment on Wednesday, June 16, after the door was broken down.

Odumosu said the suspect escaped with the victim’s Automated Teller Machine (ATM) card which was used in withdrawing some money from his account.

The commissioner of police said he deemed it necessary to update the public on the investigation because there had been fake reports in circulation as regards the incident.

Odumosu further urged the public to utilise social media positively and not for fake reports.

