I spoke to Fubara, peace has returned to Rivers — Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has revealed that he spoke with the Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, on Wednesday ahead of the lifting of the emergency rule in the state by President Bola Tinubu.

Wike who disclosed this on Thursday’s edition of Channels Television’s Politics Today, following six months of emergency rule in the oil-rich South-South state, peace has been restored, with all stakeholders now committed to moving the state forward.

“As I speak to you, as of yesterday, I spoke to the Governor (Fubara). I told him I was leaving that night to come back, and he told me he was leaving this morning,” Wike said on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday.

“So, I can tell you that, by the grace of God, peace has returned. And look at what the Assembly did today to set the tone, you can see peace; you can see we are prepared, for the interest of the state. Let’s move forward.”

It would be recalled that in March, President Bola Tinubu suspended Fubara, his deputy, Mrs Ngozi Odu and the state House of Assembly following a protracted political crisis between the governor and his predecessor.

Fubara was not in the country when President Tinubu suspended the emergency rule on Wednesday.

The Minister responding to what many observers had attributed to be the cause of the crisis, in part, to Minister’s alleged imposition of political appointees on the governor, stated that he has no candidates to suggest and pledged to give the governor a free hand to manage the affairs of the oil-rich South-South state.

“I cannot go and impose anything on the governor. Why would I impose anything on the governor? Assuming I go to the governor and say, ‘I want this,’ will the state collapse? I will not (suggest commissioners for the governor) I have no candidate, and I will not.” he stated.

