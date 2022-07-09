‘I spend all my income offsetting my husband’s debt after playing Bet Naija’

A woman, Mrs Mariam Olalekan has told Grade A Customary Court, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State, she was no more interested in her marriage to her husband, Ibrahim Olalekan.

Mariam alleged that her husband failed to meet up with his expectation at home.

According to her, she hustled to ensure there was food in the home while her husband spent his income on lottery.

The plaintiff stated that she had on many occasions used her hard earned money to offset his debts.

Mariam explained that Ibrahim’s best way of showing gratitude for all she did was beating her.

She stated that Ibrahim didn’t exercise any restrain when she was pregnant which almost caused a miscarriage.

She thus prayed the court to stop their relationship and grant her custody of their only child, but make him to be in charge of his upkeep and total welfare.

Ibrahim was absent in court despite being served court summonses.

Mariam giving her testimony said, “My lord, I am no longer interested in my marriage to my husband which is my reason for coming to court today. I pray that you separate us.

“My parents were never in support of our marriage, they stood against our relationship from the onset.

“They gave up after my husband impregnated me. I moved into his house without any traditional rites carried out on my behalf to formalize my union with him.

“I never knew he didn’t want a wife but desired to possess a drum he could beat anytime he felt like doing so.

“Ibrahim beat me and almost killed me. Our neigbours knew the day had broken when they hear our noise. We fight day and night.





“My husband didn’t spare me even when I was pregnant. I almost had a miscarriage during one of his beatings.

“My parents called him to order, but rather than change he grew worse.

“Ibrahim is a bad example to our children. I hustle and struggle to make ends meet, but all he does is to waste his income on lottery. His favourite is Bet Naija.

“I went to Lagos to work and came back home with a reasonable amount, but I spent almost everything offsetting my husband’s debt.

“Living with Ibrahim no longer appeals to me.

“I plead with this honourable court to stop our marriage and grant me custody of our child, but make his upkeep my husband’s responsibility, “she begged.

The court president, Mrs S.M Akintayo adjourned the case for cross examination and defense.

A fresh hearing was ordered to be issued and served the defendant.

