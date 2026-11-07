I snatched my wife from another man only to discover that she’s barren, man tells court

A man, Adebisi, has dragged his wife, Sadia, before Grade A Customary Court, sitting in Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State, praying that their union be dissolved on the account of lack of love and constant fight.

Adebisi stated that he snatched Sadia from another man and that they have both been living together for many years, but that she bore him no child.

Adebisi further said that Sadia, despite denying him the experience of fatherhood, still went ahead to make his life more miserable by fighting him almost all the time.

The plaintiff stated that he was no longer in love with the defendant.

He, therefore prayed that the court rule that they go their different ways.

Sadiat did not agree to divorce.

She explained that she was not barren and added that she once had a miscarriage.

The defendant stated that the plaintiff introduced her to diverse fetish practices against her will and later abandoned her.

Adebisi, giving his evidence, said, “I met my wife in 2004 and we started dating.

“She was already married and living with her husband when we met.

“I encouraged her to leave her husband and she did.

“She then moved in with me, although I did not pay her bride price.

“My wife has deprived me of the experience of fatherhood because she is barren.

“I am frustrated because all the efforts I made to ensure she got pregnant proved abortive.

“My wife rather than being sober and submissive, took to fighting me almost all the time.

“My lord, I am fed up with my marriage to my wife.

“I no longer love her.

“I entreat this honourable court to rule that we are no longer husband and wife.

“I further request an order restraining her from threatening and interfering with my private life.”

Sadia, responding, said, “My lord, I do not want to divorce my husband.

“It is true he failed to pay my bride price after I abandoned my first husband and moved in with him.

“My husband lied that I am barren.

“I once got pregnant for him but unfortunately I had a miscarriage.

“He introduced me to fetish practices against my wish as a result of my plight.

“My husband is heartless.

“He ordered me to pack out of his house under the pretext that there was an evil spirit dwelling with us there.

“He later left home, seeing that I refused to yield to his request.”

The court president, Mrs S.M. Akintayo, in her judgment stated that no formal marriage was held between both parties and no bride price was paid.

Akintayo stated that there was therefore no marriage to be dissolved.

She ordered both parties to maintain peace, law and order.