Afro-fusion gospel singer Akinade Ibuoye, popularly known as Gaise Baba, has opened up about his battle with pornography addiction, despite his commitment to sexual purity before marriage.

In a recent interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo, the singer revealed that although both he and his wife were virgins when they got married, he struggled with pornography after taking a personal vow to abstain from sex until marriage.

“Yes, I married as a virgin. I and my wife. It took more time, sir, before we find the way. I was 15 when I started watching bad things. Now, there’s something you call covenant of purity. Something you come into to say, you’re not going to have s*x, you get married. I just scribble something. I sign it, go to meet the pastor. I’m like, my covenant of purity.

“In fact, it was shortly after that I got addicted to p0rn. I knew that under the right temperature and pressure any man can fall,” he said.

Gaise Baba explained that his early exposure to explicit content played a major role in his addiction, noting that self-awareness and accountability are crucial for anyone facing similar challenges.

Interestingly, the singer revealed that his rise to fame happened shortly after a deeply personal loss, during a time he had stopped actively pursuing public recognition.

“This season everybody’s talking about kicked off like two weeks after my mom passed. Fame came at a point that I was no longer looking for it,” he said.

His candid revelations highlight the internal struggles that can lie beneath the surface of public ministry, shedding light on the tension between faith, personal discipline, and human vulnerability.

