I shot over 1,000 music videos and got tired —Unlimited LA on creating ‘Rise Again’

After directing over 1,000 music videos, Unlimited LA said he was ready for a new challenge, a desire that led him to create ‘Rise Again’, his debut Africa Magic Original.

He disclosed this during a panel session at the Africa Magic Showcase screening in Lagos, where he explained that after years of shaping the visual landscape of Nigerian music, he was determined to take on a bigger storytelling challenge.

“I’ve shot over 1,000 music videos and I got tired, so I asked myself if I could just transition into filmmaking,” he said. “Everybody on that set happened to be my friend. I reached out to everybody and I got a lot of ‘nos,’ but the ones that told me ‘yes’ are the people who made Rise Again possible.”

His words reflected the philosophy shared at the screening by Victor Sanchez Aghahowa, Head of Production, West Africa, MultiChoice, who said the company prioritises creators with both vision and tenacity.

“If you are stubborn enough and you believe enough, our job at MultiChoice is to put everything behind you,” Sanchez said. “But it’s to put it behind you because if I find that I have to put it in front of you there’s a problem. So, I tend to look out for people who right from the beginning are dogged. They know what they want to do. They are great at taking notes but they’re also good at giving vision.”

‘Rise Again’ follows the story of a gifted dancer’s journey of resilience and redemption as he battles betrayal, loss and injury in a bid to reclaim his dream. The limited series will premiere on October 19.

The show also boasts a star-studded cast, including reality TV favourites Liquorose, Saskay and Hermes Iyele; media personalities Do2dtun, Dadaboy Ehiz and Koko by Khloe; music star Mr P; and dance icon Kaffy, among others.

