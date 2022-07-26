I shot one of my friend’s killers to avenge his death —Attempted murder suspect

A 20-year-old man, Anthony Daniel, who was arrested for allegedly shooting a bushmeat seller, Wasiu Ayodele, with the aim of killing him, has confessed that he deliberately carried out the act to avenge the murder of his friend by his target and his gang members.

Daniel was arrested by the Ogun State Police Command after initially escaping when he shot Ayodele, thinking he had died.

The command’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, who spoke on his arrest at a recent press briefing, said that the suspect invited the victim to come and buy bushmeat at Abatan/Alagbagba Village.

But on getting to a spot on the road on his Bajaj motorcycle with a friend who accompanied him, the victim saw Daniel with a gun which he fired at his neck.

The PPRO said that the victim was rushed to a hospital where he was responding to treatment, while detectives from Homicide Section went after the suspect and got him arrested.

In an interview with Daniel, he said, without any remorse that he was trying to fulfil the promise he made to his late friend when he was being buried that he would avenge his death by bringing down his killers.

Daniel said: “I was only trying to avenge the killing of my friend. My friend was killed in February this year and his motorcycle was taken away. That day, I was going home with him. He parked when I wanted to urinate. As I got down from the bike and was doing that, I looked back and noticed that some men were trying to take my friend’s motorcycle from him. It was about 3pm. I turned to go and help him but I saw them brandishing an axe so I ran away. That was how they killed my friend with axe and cutlass.

“Unfortunately for one of them, I recognised his face. On the candle night, in preparation for his burial, I made a vow to my friend that I would avenge his death. Later, I saw one of the killers whom I recognised and decided to kill him. I’m not a cult member and my friend was not before he was murdered. He was just killed for them to take his motorcycle.

“I started planning the elimination. When I saw Ayodele again, I started trailing him and doing some findings about him until I got his mobile phone number. I learnt that he used to trade in bushmeat.

“Then I called him that I had bushmeat to sell to him, asked him to come and meet me at 1 am. He promised to come.

“I stole my father’s gun which he uses for hunting, and he didn’t know when I left the house at midnight because we had separate rooms.

“When he came, he knew that I wanted to shoot him and tried to outsmart me, but I was faster than him.”

