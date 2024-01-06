The Board of Trustees of the i-Scholar Initiatives (iSI) has announced that the initiative will offer scholarships to 100 young Nigerians in 2024.The announcement was made in a message shared with the organization’s partners by the secretary, Dr. Olufemi Fajolu.

Fajolu revealed that the decision to increase the number of beneficiaries to 100 was made following a joint meeting of the Board of Trustees (BoT) and the Management Committee of the organisation.

Since its inception, the number of young Nigerian men and women benefiting from the initiatives’ scholarship has consistently increased from the initial 20 in 2019 to 50 in 2020 65 in 2022 and 70 in 2023.

While acknowledging that offering scholarships to 100 Nigerians would be a challenge, Fajolu submitted that the milestone would not have been reached if not for the unwavering mentorship, financial support and voluntary sacrifices from the partners.

He, therefore, thanked the partners on behalf of the BoT and the MC.

“iSI scholarships cover the cost of standardized tests that are required by foreign universities to qualify for their funded graduate school admissions. iSI also pays a predetermined amount for graduate school application fees for all scholarship awardees. These are in addition to the unparalleled and end-to-end mentorship that partners of the organization offer to the lucky awardees,” the message read.

According to Fajolu, the application for the 2024 edition of the scholarship will open on January 8 and will be on for one month, urging qualified Nigerians to apply on the organisation’s website.