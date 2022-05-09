i-Scholar Initiative (iSI) offers 65 Nigerians scholarship awards and mentorship for 2022

The i-Scholar Initiative (iSI) has announced 65 Nigerians as winners of her 2022 scholarship awards.

According to a statement by iSI Secretary, Olufemi Fajolu, the announcement of the 2022 i-Scholar Initiative (iSI) Scholarship winners followed the presentation made by the organization’s Vice President in charge of Innovative and Strategic Partnership, Mrs. Anulika Ezekwe, to the Board of Trustees (BoT) meeting.

“I am consistently in awe of the quality of young Nigerian scholars that apply for this scholarship every year,” says Mrs. Tolu Ewherido i-Scholar Initiative (iSI)’s BoT Chairperson. “Everyone of the several hundreds of valid applications we received could have received an offer, but our reality is that our resources are finite, and we have to respect that,” continued Mrs. Ewherido.

The awards offered by i-Scholar Initiative (iSI) will pay for standardized tests such as the Graduate Record Examination (GRE) and the Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL). Scores from the two tests are required by top universities in North America and Europe. The scholarship also covers a predetermined number of graduate school application fees and end-to-end mentoring.

The most important part of our awards is not the money we pay for these tests. The most important part is the unparalleled mentorship that these young men and women will receive from our mentoring team and partners,” says Mr. Victor Ogunmola the President of i-Scholar Initiative (iSI).

The new awardees will soon be receiving invitations to join i-Scholar Initiative (iSI)’s platforms, and they will be onboarded into the organization during an official event that will take place in June.





i-Scholar Initiative (iSI) seeks to mentor and empower young African students in fulfilling their dreams of pursuing graduate studies via access to fully-funded scholarships in world-class foreign universities by leveraging the networks of partners. This mission started in 2019, and we are delighted to announce the winners of the 2022 i-Scholar Initiative (iSI) scholarship.

Below are the 2022 iScholar Initiative Scholarship Awardees