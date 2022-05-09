i-Scholar Initiative (iSI) offers 65 Nigerians scholarship awards and mentorship for 2022

The i-Scholar Initiative (iSI) has announced 65 Nigerians as winners of her 2022 scholarship awards.
According to a statement by iSI Secretary, Olufemi Fajolu, the announcement of the 2022 i-Scholar Initiative (iSI) Scholarship winners followed the presentation made by the organization’s Vice President in charge of Innovative and Strategic Partnership, Mrs. Anulika Ezekwe, to the Board of Trustees (BoT) meeting.
“I am consistently in awe of the quality of young Nigerian scholars that apply for this scholarship every year,” says Mrs. Tolu Ewherido i-Scholar Initiative (iSI)’s BoT Chairperson. “Everyone of the several hundreds of valid applications we received could have received an offer, but our reality is that our resources are finite, and we have to respect that,” continued Mrs. Ewherido.
The awards offered by i-Scholar Initiative (iSI) will pay for standardized tests such as the Graduate Record Examination (GRE) and the Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL). Scores from the two tests are required by top universities in North America and Europe. The scholarship also covers a predetermined number of graduate school application fees and end-to-end mentoring.
The most important part of our awards is not the money we pay for these tests. The most important part is the unparalleled mentorship that these young men and women will receive from our mentoring team and partners,” says Mr. Victor Ogunmola the President of i-Scholar Initiative (iSI).
The new awardees will soon be receiving invitations to join i-Scholar Initiative (iSI)’s platforms, and they will be onboarded into the organization during an official event that will take place in June.
i-Scholar Initiative (iSI) seeks to mentor and empower young African students in fulfilling their dreams of pursuing graduate studies via access to fully-funded scholarships in world-class foreign universities by leveraging the networks of partners. This mission started in 2019, and we are delighted to announce the winners of the 2022 i-Scholar Initiative (iSI) scholarship.
Below are the 2022 iScholar Initiative Scholarship Awardees
|Abdullahi Mustapha
|Computer Engineering
|Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria
|Adeleke Lateef Adetunji
|Linguistics
|Adekunle Ajasin University Akungba
|Olawoyin Faith Olamide
|Electrical & Electronic Engineering
|University of Ibadan
|Uwakwe Mary-Juliet Nneoma
|Animal Science
|Federal University of Technology, Owerri.
|Akinniyi Opeyemi Emmanuel
|Agricultural Engineering
|The Federal University of Technology Akure
|Isaac Godspower Tochukwu
|Pharmacy
|University of Nigeria, Nsukka
|Obi Godwin Enyi
|Mechanical Engineering
|University of Nigeria, Nsukka
|Osilaja Oluwatobi Seun
|Civil & Environmental Engineering
|University of Lagos
|Taiwo Dorcas Motunrayo
|Mass Communication
|University of Lagos
|Agbawodike Joy Ikedichi
|Food Technology
|Moshood Abiola Polytechnic
|Ishola Barakat Olamide
|Biomedical Technology
|Federal University of Technology, Akure, Nigeria
|Oladipupo Awwal Damilare
|Petroleum & Gas Engineering
|University of Lagos
|R&le Emmanuel Iyanuoluwa
|Civil & Environmental Engineering
|University of Lagos
|Adigun Taofeekat Oluwatosin
|Health Education
|University of Ibadan
|Nnabodo Darlington Junior
|Chemical Engineering
|Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike
|Dada Olanrewaju Opeoluwa
|Microbiology
|Mountain Top University
|Moshood Ibrahim Omotola
|Crop Protection & Environmental Biology
|University of Ibadan
|Moses Titobiloluwa Boluwatife
|Civil & Environmental Engineering
|University of Lagos, Akoka – Lagos
|Iwuala Loveth Chinwendu
|Applied Biochemistry
|Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Nigeria.
|Glory Olaoluwa Boluwarin
|Chemistry
|Lagos state university
|Okoronkwo David John
|Agricultural Extension
|University of Nigeria, Nsukka
|Olabanji Taiwo Oreoluwa
|Civil & Environmental Engr
|Federal university of technology akure
|Igbeka Uche Emmanuel
|Mechanical Engineering
|University of Benin
|Ojo Oluwatobi
|Civil & Environmental Engineering
|University of Lagos
|Garba Abeeb Adekunle
|Electrical & Electronics Engineering
|Federal University of Technology, Akure, Nigeria
|Onwuasoanya Amaka Hope
|Applied Chemistry
|Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto
|Odunlami Bukunmi Gabriel
|Electrical & Electronics Engineering
|Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta
|Onyeije Allison Lekwa
|Electrical & Electronic Engineering
|University of Ibadan
|Oyefara Ayomide Oluwabusola
|Forestry & Wildlife Management
|Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta
|Udensi Chukwuma Great
|Microbiology
|Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike
|Oamen Paul Osemudiame
|ELECTRICAL ELECTRONIC ENGINEERING
|UNIVERSITY OF BENIN
|Oluwasola Michael Akinola
|Microbiology
|Covenant University
|Onyemuze Ruth Chisom
|Industrial Chemistry
|University Of Ibadan, Ibadan
|Nwosu-Madueke Vivian Ogechukwu
|Chemistry
|University of Lagos
|Okeke Chizoba Gideon
|Economics
|Madurai Kamaraj University
|Olagunju Grace Boluwatife
|Biochemistry
|Federal University of Technology, Akure
|Adekusibe Olaide Deborah
|Chemistry
|University of Ibadan
|Daniel Toluwase Olaiya
|Mining Engineering
|The Federal University of Technology, Akure
|Ojo Akintomiwa Oluwapelumi
|Chemical Engineering
|Obafemi Awolowo University
|Aturamu Damilola Bankole
|Agricultural & Environmental Engineering
|Federal University of Technology, Akure
|Femi-Francis Opeyemi
|Accounting
|University of Lagos
|Tella Abiola Opemipo
|Archaeology & Tourism
|University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Enugu State.
|Akinuli Dorcas Ayomide
|CELL BIOLOGY & GENETICS
|UNIVERSITY OF LAGOS
|Adeniyi Monsurat Adenike
|Accounting
|University of Lagos
|Oluokun Toheeb Olakunle
|Chemistry
|University of Ibadan
|Odusanwo Esther Oluwayemisi
|B.Sc. (Ed.) BIOLOGY
|TAI SOLARIN UNIVERSITY OF EDUCATION, IJAGUN, OGUN STATE
|Ayeni Timothy Oluwatimileyin
|Biochemistry
|Lagos State University
|Oluwagbemi David Segun
|PUBLIC ADMINISTRATION
|Obafemi Awolowo University
|Azeez Abubakri At&a
|SURVEYING & GEOINFORMATICS
|FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF TECHNOLOGY AKURE
|Akanji Sunday Michael
|CIVIL ENGINEERING
|FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF TECHNOLOGY, AKURE
|Oludare Dolamu Ayodeji
|Civil Engineering
|Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA)
|Oluokun Ayobami Oluwaseun
|Industrial Chemistry
|Federal University of Technology, Akure
|Abudu Funmilayo Rebbecca
|Medical Rehabilitation (Physiotherapy)
|Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Nigeria
|Ishola Enikike Fatimah
|Physiology
|College of Medicine, University of Lagos, Nigeria
|Agbaje Esther Ifeoluwa
|CHEMISTRY
|LAGOS STATE UNIVERSITY
|Ajayi Oluwafisayo Foluke
|4Economics
|Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta
|Mekunye Francis
|Petroleum Engineering
|University of Benin
|Isoghie Edward JAMES
|Industrial & Production Engineering
|University of Ibadan, Nigeria
|Ajibona Abduljeleel Ibidapo
|Mining Engineering
|Federal University of Technology Akure
|Mbionwu Ugochukwu Kingsley
|Medical Laboratory Science
|Imo State University
|Felix Olusegun Odunayo
|Chemical Engineering
|Obafemi Awolowo University
|Sulaimon Abdullahi Olalekan
|Geophysics
|University of Lagos
|Nweze Daniel Chinedu
|Chemical engineering
|Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka
|Alabere Hafsat Olateju
|Microbiology
|Federal University of Nigeria, Akure
|Adisa Ramon Olasunkanmi
|Civil & Environmental Engineering
|University of Lagos