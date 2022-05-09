i-Scholar Initiative (iSI) offers 65 Nigerians scholarship awards and mentorship for 2022

Education
By Tribune Online
i-Scholar Initiative (iSI) offers 65 Nigerians scholarship awards

The i-Scholar Initiative (iSI) has announced 65 Nigerians as winners of her 2022 scholarship awards.

According to a statement by iSI Secretary, Olufemi Fajolu, the announcement of the 2022 i-Scholar Initiative (iSI) Scholarship winners followed the presentation made by the organization’s Vice President in charge of Innovative and Strategic Partnership, Mrs. Anulika Ezekwe, to the Board of Trustees (BoT) meeting.

“I am consistently in awe of the quality of young Nigerian scholars that apply for this scholarship every year,” says Mrs. Tolu Ewherido i-Scholar Initiative (iSI)’s BoT Chairperson. “Everyone of the several hundreds of valid applications we received could have received an offer, but our reality is that our resources are finite, and we have to respect that,” continued Mrs. Ewherido.

The awards offered by i-Scholar Initiative (iSI) will pay for standardized tests such as the Graduate Record Examination (GRE) and the Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL). Scores from the two tests are required by top universities in North America and Europe. The scholarship also covers a predetermined number of graduate school application fees and end-to-end mentoring.

The most important part of our awards is not the money we pay for these tests. The most important part is the unparalleled mentorship that these young men and women will receive from our mentoring team and partners,” says Mr. Victor Ogunmola the President of i-Scholar Initiative (iSI).

The new awardees will soon be receiving invitations to join i-Scholar Initiative (iSI)’s platforms, and they will be onboarded into the organization during an official event that will take place in June.


i-Scholar Initiative (iSI) seeks to mentor and empower young African students in fulfilling their dreams of pursuing graduate studies via access to fully-funded scholarships in world-class foreign universities by leveraging the networks of partners. This mission started in 2019, and we are delighted to announce the winners of the 2022 i-Scholar Initiative (iSI) scholarship.

 

Below are the 2022 iScholar Initiative Scholarship Awardees

Abdullahi Mustapha Computer Engineering Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria
Adeleke Lateef Adetunji Linguistics Adekunle Ajasin University Akungba
Olawoyin Faith Olamide Electrical & Electronic Engineering University of Ibadan
Uwakwe Mary-Juliet Nneoma Animal Science Federal University of Technology, Owerri.
Akinniyi Opeyemi Emmanuel Agricultural Engineering The Federal University of Technology Akure
Isaac Godspower Tochukwu Pharmacy University of Nigeria, Nsukka
Obi Godwin Enyi Mechanical Engineering University of Nigeria, Nsukka
Osilaja Oluwatobi Seun Civil & Environmental Engineering University of Lagos
Taiwo Dorcas Motunrayo Mass Communication University of Lagos
Agbawodike Joy Ikedichi Food Technology Moshood Abiola Polytechnic
Ishola Barakat Olamide Biomedical Technology Federal University of Technology, Akure, Nigeria
Oladipupo Awwal Damilare Petroleum & Gas Engineering University of Lagos
R&le Emmanuel Iyanuoluwa Civil & Environmental Engineering University of Lagos
Adigun Taofeekat Oluwatosin Health Education University of Ibadan
Nnabodo Darlington Junior Chemical Engineering Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike
Dada Olanrewaju Opeoluwa Microbiology Mountain Top University
Moshood Ibrahim Omotola Crop Protection & Environmental Biology University of Ibadan
Moses Titobiloluwa Boluwatife Civil & Environmental Engineering University of Lagos, Akoka – Lagos
Iwuala Loveth Chinwendu Applied Biochemistry Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Nigeria.
Glory Olaoluwa Boluwarin Chemistry Lagos state university
Okoronkwo David John Agricultural Extension University of Nigeria, Nsukka
Olabanji Taiwo Oreoluwa Civil & Environmental Engr Federal university of technology akure
Igbeka Uche Emmanuel Mechanical Engineering University of Benin
Ojo Oluwatobi Civil & Environmental Engineering University of Lagos
Garba Abeeb Adekunle Electrical & Electronics Engineering Federal University of Technology, Akure, Nigeria
Onwuasoanya Amaka Hope Applied Chemistry Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto
Odunlami Bukunmi Gabriel Electrical & Electronics Engineering Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta
Onyeije Allison Lekwa Electrical & Electronic Engineering University of Ibadan
Oyefara Ayomide Oluwabusola Forestry & Wildlife Management Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta
Udensi Chukwuma Great Microbiology Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike
Oamen Paul Osemudiame ELECTRICAL ELECTRONIC ENGINEERING UNIVERSITY OF BENIN
Oluwasola Michael Akinola Microbiology Covenant University
Onyemuze Ruth Chisom Industrial Chemistry University Of Ibadan, Ibadan
Nwosu-Madueke Vivian Ogechukwu Chemistry University of Lagos
Okeke Chizoba Gideon Economics Madurai Kamaraj University
Olagunju Grace Boluwatife Biochemistry Federal University of Technology, Akure
Adekusibe Olaide Deborah Chemistry University of Ibadan
Daniel Toluwase Olaiya Mining Engineering The Federal University of Technology, Akure
Ojo Akintomiwa Oluwapelumi Chemical Engineering Obafemi Awolowo University
Aturamu Damilola Bankole Agricultural & Environmental Engineering Federal University of Technology, Akure
Femi-Francis Opeyemi Accounting University of Lagos
Tella Abiola Opemipo Archaeology & Tourism University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Enugu State.
Akinuli Dorcas Ayomide CELL BIOLOGY & GENETICS UNIVERSITY OF LAGOS
Adeniyi Monsurat Adenike Accounting University of Lagos
Oluokun Toheeb Olakunle Chemistry University of Ibadan
Odusanwo Esther Oluwayemisi B.Sc. (Ed.) BIOLOGY TAI SOLARIN UNIVERSITY OF EDUCATION, IJAGUN, OGUN STATE
Ayeni Timothy Oluwatimileyin Biochemistry Lagos State University
Oluwagbemi David Segun PUBLIC ADMINISTRATION Obafemi Awolowo University
Azeez Abubakri At&a SURVEYING & GEOINFORMATICS FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF TECHNOLOGY AKURE
Akanji Sunday Michael CIVIL ENGINEERING FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF TECHNOLOGY, AKURE
Oludare Dolamu Ayodeji Civil Engineering Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA)
Oluokun Ayobami Oluwaseun Industrial Chemistry Federal University of Technology, Akure
Abudu Funmilayo Rebbecca Medical Rehabilitation (Physiotherapy) Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Nigeria
Ishola Enikike Fatimah Physiology College of Medicine, University of Lagos, Nigeria
Agbaje Esther Ifeoluwa CHEMISTRY LAGOS STATE UNIVERSITY
Ajayi Oluwafisayo Foluke 4Economics Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta
Mekunye Francis Petroleum Engineering University of Benin
Isoghie Edward JAMES Industrial & Production Engineering University of Ibadan, Nigeria
Ajibona Abduljeleel  Ibidapo Mining Engineering Federal University of Technology Akure
Mbionwu Ugochukwu Kingsley Medical Laboratory Science Imo State University
Felix Olusegun Odunayo Chemical Engineering Obafemi Awolowo University
Sulaimon Abdullahi Olalekan Geophysics University of Lagos
Nweze Daniel Chinedu Chemical engineering Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka
Alabere Hafsat Olateju Microbiology Federal University of Nigeria, Akure
Adisa Ramon Olasunkanmi Civil & Environmental Engineering University of Lagos

 

You might also like
Top News

(JUST IN): Again, ASUU extends strike by 12 weeks

Education

A confraternity man confessed they attempted to kill me when I emerged OAU VC –…

Latest News

French Language Village remains centre of excellence despite poor funding — Ayeleru

Education

1.7Million candidates to sit for 2022 UTME as exams begin nationwide

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More