I saw pictures of my wife’s wedding with another man on Facebook, man tells court

Oja Oba/Mapo Court C Customary Court, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State, has put an end to the 13-year-old relationship between a couple, Zainab Mustapha and her husband, Subaru Mustapha.

Zainab who dragged her husband to court claimed that he was irresponsible and in the habit of beating her.

The plaintiff added that her mother in-law hated her. She explained that her mother in-law ordered her to pack out of her son’s house despite being the one supporting the home financially.

Mustapha, who admitted to claim, stated that his wife betrayed him.

According to him, she travelled out of the country without his consent and that he later saw pictures of her wedding with another man on facebook.

The court president, Chief Ademola Odunade, after listening to both parties dissolved their union and granted custody of their three children to the plaintiff.

The defendant was asked to pay N15,000 every month for their children’s feeding.

He was also mandated to be responsible for their education and health service.

Both were advised to maintain peace.

Zainab testifying said: “My lord, I married my husband as a businesswoman but he turned me into a wrestler few years into our marriage.

“Subaru was in the habit of beating me. He was never satisfied with all I did to keep our marriage and home going.

“I was the one financing the home because he was always complaining of paucity of fund.

“I fed and clothed him and our children. I was also responsible for our children’s school fees but he refused to acknowledge and appreciate all these.

“I went out of my way to please him because I loved him but he cared less about me and showed me no affection. All he knew how to do was to humiliate me by treating me like a dog.”

She went on, “His family members, his mother in particular made matters worse.

“My mother in-law hates me and refused that I had peace in my marriage.

“My husband was under her control; she was the one dictating the tune in our marriage.

“She came to our house one day and picked a fight with me. At the end of the day, she threw out my belongings and warned me never to return to my husband’s house.

“My husband and I have been living separately since then.

“My lord, my prayer before this court is that our marriage be dissolved and the three children produced by our wedlock handed over to me so that I can give them adequate care.

“Subaru has obviously failed in his responsibility as a father towards them.

“I also appeal to the court to make him responsible for their welfare, feeding and education most importantly, “she stated.

“My lord, it still amazes me that Zainab had the guts to drag me to court after doing the unpardonable.

“Zainab is a wicked and dangerous human being. I did all I could to make our marriage work but she refused to cooperate with me.

“She had no regard for me and my family members and refused that I have a say in the home.

“My lord, Zainab travelled out of the country in 2017 without my consent. She put me in the dark about her plan. I returned home from work and discovered some of her belongings had disappeared. I later learnt she had left the shores of the country.

“I monitored her activities on facebook and got the shock of my life.

“My lord, I saw Zainab’s wedding pictures with another man displayed on her page on the facebook.

“Zainab has no milk of kindness flowing in her. She deserted me and abandoned our three children. She left us to fate.

“The responsibility of taking care of our children automatically fell on me. Since they are still young, I had to adjust my schedule in order to give them the needed attention.

“I started carrying out some house chores like cooking and washing of their clothes. I also saw to their education by monitoring their performance in school while I never failed to pay their fees.

“Zainab showed up unannounced last year with the excuse that she had come to see the children. She was with them for some days but I ensured I kept my distance to avoid a fight.

“She returned a few weeks after this and requested that our children spent some time with her where she was staying. I agreed but she refused to return our children to me.

“Zainab lifestyle doesn’t depict that of virtuous woman. She will impact our children negatively.

“My lord, I accede to divorce, but implore this honourable court to grant me custody of our children so that I can raise them as it is expected of every parent,” he concluded.

Ruling after he had heard both parties, the court president, Chief Ademola Odunade, dissolved their union.

He granted custody of their three children to the plaintiff and mandated the defendant to give the plaintiff N15,000 per month as their children’s feeding allowance.

He was also ordered to be responsible for their education and health care.

