I saw my wife’s lover’s boxers, trousers, shirts in our bedroom, man tells court

A man, Oliver, has approached Grade A Customary Court, Court 2, sitting at Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State, praying that it put an end to the relationship between him and his wife, Obiageli, whom he accused of being rebellious, promiscuous

Oliver added in his plea that his wife also attempted to poison him.

He added that one of her lovers threatened to harm him.

He lamented that Obiageli, her once gentle and submissive wife, had changed and become arrogant and defiant.

According to the plaintiff, the defendant always challenged his authority in the home and stopped taking orders from him.

The plaintiff explained that the defendant went into alcoholic business without his consent and refused to stop it even after he showed his displeasure at it.

He stated further that his wife became loose and engaged in extramarital affairs.

Oliver added that Obiageli attempted to poison him after they fought over her immoral behaviour.

The plaintiff told the court that he took to the counsel of their relatives to give each other space for a while as a result of the crises in their relationship.

According to Oliver, shortly after he moved out of home, Obiageli to his chagrin brought in one of her lovers who started living with her and later took to threatening to deal with him.

Oliver added that he came to court after his wife’s lover laid claim to his wife at the police station after he got him arrested by the police.

The plaintiff, in addition to divorce, entreated the court for custody of their children, whom he stated she had no time for and were already being impacted negatively.

Obiageli refused to make an appearance in court despite being served court summonses.

Oliver, in his testimony, said, “My wife and I started courting in 2008.

“We had our traditional wedding in 2009, and I paid her bride price.

“My wife was as gentle as a dove when we were courting, and I was sure I made the right choice, but I discovered a few years after we got married that I was wrong.

“The wool was pulled off my eyes and I realised that Obiageli was a wolf in sheep clothing.

“My once submissive wife became rebellious and defiant.

“Obiageli was initially selling kids’ wears, but she suddenly abandoned this and took up the sales of alcoholic drinks without my consent.

“I instructed her to stop this trade, but she bluntly refused.

“This trade eventually launched her into an immoral lifestyle.

“Obiageli started dating different men and thus neglected my welfare and that of our children.

“I discovered that one particular man among her lovers used to see her home after the business of the day.

“I warned her against this practice, but she refused to desist from it.

“We quarreled over this, and I went ahead to report her to both her parents and mine.

“They all counselled her, but she refused to change.

“This man later took to threatening to deal with me.

“My lord, I would have been a dead man by now because my wife also attempted to poison me.

“I was advised that we give ourselves space so that issues could be ironed out between us by both families.

“I moved out of our home and stayed in a temporary abode.

“I sometimes went home to check on our children and provide their needs.

“On one of these occasions, I discovered 12 different kinds of men’s clothes which obviously were not mine, in our bedroom.

“I went to report my wife and her lover at the police station, and my wife was asked to write an undertaking pledging not to bring her lover home again, and she did.

“Obiageli’s lover declared to the police in my presence that Obiageli was his wife.

“There and then, I told her that the relationship between us had ended, which was why I came to court.

“My lord, I pray that my wedlock to Obiageli be dissolved.

“I also entreat the court to grant me custody of our children because their mother’s lifestyle is not worthy of emulation.

“Obiageli sometimes abandons these children for days and be in company with her lovers.”

The court president, Mrs O.E. Owoseni, after she had heard the plaintiff, adjourned the case and ordered that a fresh hearing notice be issued and served the defendant.

