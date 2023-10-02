The Executive Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdulahi Sule, has reacted to the judgement of the Election Petition Tribunal in the state sacking him, saying he remains the governor of the state despite the judgement.

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Emmanuel Ombugadu, had dragged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Abdulahi Sule to the Tribunal challenging Governor Sule’s announcement as governor. He urged the tribunal to announce him (Ombugadu) as the winner of the election.

Delivering its ruling in an over 4-hour virtual judgment on Monday, the Chairman of the tribunal, Justice Ezekiel Ajayi declared Ombugadu of the PDP as the lawful elected Governor of the state.

The tribunal chairman maintained that the evidence presented by the petitioner indicated that Emmanuel Ombugadu scored the majority of the lawful votes cast during the March 18 Governorship election in the state.

Justice Ezekiel Ajayi directed INEC to issue a certificate of return to Ombugadu.

Justice Chiemelie Onaga on her part, aligned with the verdict of the chairman of the tribunal, adding that the petitioner scored the majority of the lawful votes.

In a dissenting judgment, Justice Ibrahim Mashi dismissed the petition for the inability of the petitioner to demonstrate how he scored the majority of the votes.

But reacting to the judgement in an address in Lafia, Governor Sule said; “It is a temporary setback at this time and I remain the Governor of Nasarawa State till all judicial provisions for appeal are concluded”.

The Governor said he would operate his government as if nothing had ever happened, noting that there are programmes scheduled to take place in the week and would go on without recourse to any change.

He called on the youth not to respond to any “propaganda and mischief” as his legal team will push on the case until it reaches the Supreme Court.

He tasked all on being calm and law-abiding, urging them not to riot as that would only succeed in stunting the accomplishments being recorded by the present administration in the state.

“Events like this happened at several times here in Lafia and many places. For instance, in the case of Mai Yamma, he didn’t win at the Tribunal but he reclaimed his mandate at the Appeal Court. So, you need not to worry. We have more options available. Continue your work as nothing has happened,” he stated.

Governor Abdullahi Sule said it was a test of faith to him as a Muslim who believes in the Articles of Faith and the oneness of God, he will accept whatever outcome that comes after all legal proceedings are exhausted.

Sule recounted that in 2019, he defeated the opposition PDP in all the courts and he is confident of securing victory as there are other options to pursue.

He thanked the youths, women and residents of the state and beyond for their prayers, support and loyalty to his government, reassuring them of his commitment to exceeding expectations.

On his part, the State PDP Chairman, Hon. Francis Orogu described the judgment as a victory for democracy and the people of the state.

